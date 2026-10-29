U.S. Stocks Fall, Nasdaq Drops 365 Points WTI Steady Near $103

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 29 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes fell Thursday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which dropped 365 points to 26,184 points, a decline of 1.27 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 132 points to 52,342 points, down 0.25 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) fell about 23 points to 7,720 points, a decline of 0.30 percent.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady at $102.74 a barrel.

//Petra// AF