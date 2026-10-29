Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
US Opens Lower As Investors Assess Earnings

US Opens Lower As Investors Assess Earnings


Date: 2026-10-29 04:36:37

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

US stock markets opened lower on Thursday as investors appeared unimpressed by the latest batch of corporate earnings, with shares of major companies such as Alphabet and Caterpillar falling after their results. Attention is now turning to further reports due later in the session, including those from Intel and Amazon.

Investors are also continuing to assess the Federal Reserve's latest decision to leave rates unchanged.

At 9:30 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.54% or 285 points. The Nasdaq 100 plunged by 1.38%. The S&P 500 declined 0.54%.

The euro lost 0.27% against the dollar at 9:28 am ET, selling for $1.11243.

MENAFN29102026000195011045ID1111887516


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search