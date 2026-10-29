NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Sydney School of Health, University of Sydney

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Professor Kirsten McCaffery, BSc Hons Psych, PhD Psych,is a Principal Research Fellow at the Sydney School of Public Health, the University of Sydney and currently holds an NHMRC Principal Research Fellowship. She has a national and international reputation in shared decision making, health literacy and the assessment of psychosocial outcomes, and has had four successive NHMRC fellowships. She is Director of Research at the Sydney School of Public Health and Director of the Sydney Health Literacy Lab. She is co-founder of Wiser Healthcare – a research collaboration of over 100 researchers across five Australian institutions (Universities of Sydney, Bond, Monash, Melbourne and Woollongong) and Node Leader of the Charles Perkins Centre, Health Literacy Node. Her research focuses on psychosocial aspects of overdiagnosis and overtesting, health communication among vulnerable populations and behaviour change research. Her work uses quantitative methods such as randomised trials and experimental studies as well as qualitative research. Professor McCaffery has received over $40 million in competitive research funding since 2000 and has over 220 publications including papers published in the highest ranked general medical journals including Lancet (3 papers), BMJ (24), JAMA (3), MJA (4).



2001–2013 Principal Research Fellow, University of Sydney 1996–2001 Research Coordinator, University College London

2000 University College London, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

University of Edinburgh Psychology BSc