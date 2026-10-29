Genevieve Le Ban

Her research interests concern the ancient Mesopotamian world with regards to social and legal history. Her current research comprises the ideas of witchcraft and magic in during the early Sumerian history, examining both the conceptualisation and representation within textual and archaeological material evidence.

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