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Genevieve Le Ban

Genevieve Le Ban


Date: 2026-10-29 04:35:58

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Casual Academic in the Discipline of History and Archaeology, Macquarie University
Profile Articles

Dr. Genevieve Le Ban is an Early Career Researcher currently working at Macquarie University as a casual academic.

Her research interests concern the ancient Mesopotamian world with regards to social and legal history. Her current research comprises the ideas of witchcraft and magic in during the early Sumerian history, examining both the conceptualisation and representation within textual and archaeological material evidence.

Experience
  • 2023–present Casual Academic, Macquarie University
Education
  • 2026 Macquarie University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2020 Macquarie University, Master of Research

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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