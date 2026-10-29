Servingintel Announces SI MCP For Operators, With Resident Access Next

ServingIntel SI MCP promotional image. Credit: ServingIntel Inc.

Genesis AI access is expanding across operator insights and community services, with resident experiences for menus and reservations coming next.

- Lance Bell, CEO & Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, ServingIntel, Inc TERRACE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ServingIntel, Inc. today outlined a broader vision for SI MCP: give senior living operators conversational access to community information and prepare residents to engage with everyday services through Genesis.SI MCP, ServingIntel's Model Context Protocol server for Genesis, connects compatible AI assistants with defined Genesis tools. The initiative is designed to make information easier to use through plain-language questions, beginning with operator needs and extending to upcoming resident experiences.A Broader View for OperatorsExisting Genesis Reporting tools cover dining sales, daily financial performance, resident meal attendance and meal-plan utilization. ServingIntel's intended operator launch scope also includes maintenance work-order counts and salon appointment availability.Examples of the intended operator experience include:“How many open maintenance work orders are there right now?”“What salon appointments are available next Monday?”“What was average daily resident meal attendance at this community over the last 30 days?”“How much meal-plan value was used, forfeited or billed as overage this billing cycle?”Operators can also compare authorized communities' dining sales and review daily net sales, payments and reconciliation totals. Attendance reporting returns aggregate counts rather than resident names or room numbers. Meal-plan reporting suppresses financial totals for small groups where needed. Answers remain subject to authorized access, report scope and available data.Residents Are the Next AudienceServingIntel is preparing resident access through conversational AI, with upcoming experiences focused on menus and dining reservations. A resident could ask,“What's on the menu today?” or“How can I make a dining reservation?” through a compatible conversational interface.For residents, the goal is easier engagement with everyday community life. For staff, the vision is to make Genesis information and services easier for the people they support to use.Resident access is coming separately. Supported actions, access requirements and availability will be announced as those experiences are validated; no resident launch date is being announced in this release.One Platform, Two Perspectives“Operators need clearer answers about their communities, and residents need easier ways to engage with everyday community life,” said Lance Bell, CEO and Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of ServingIntel.“We are using SI MCP to bring Genesis closer to both groups, helping operators understand their communities and preparing residents to engage with menus, reservations and daily services.”Permissions Remain CentralFor operator reporting, SI MCP uses Microsoft Entra ID authentication and existing Genesis authorization. Genesis permissions govern which communities and reports a user can retrieve, and Genesis Reporting rechecks access before returning information. Each MCP tool defines the information or action it supports.Availability and Next StepsServingIntel is advancing SI MCP across compatible AI assistants, including its work with ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot. Assistant-specific availability and requirements will be communicated separately.Organizations interested in Genesis or SI MCP can learn more at .About ServingIntel, Inc.Founded in 2010, ServingIntel, Inc. develops technology for senior living organizations, including point-of-sale systems, dining management, operational intelligence, business analytics and artificial intelligence. Its Genesis Platform is designed to connect business, service and operational intelligence, helping senior living organizations improve visibility, efficiency and decision-making.

Lance Bell

ServingIntel, Inc.

+1 888-477-7711

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

AI for Senior Living: A More Connected Community | ServingIntel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ServingIntel Announces SI MCP for Operators, With Resident Access Next News Provided By ServingIntel Inc October 29, 2026, 20:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.