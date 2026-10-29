Katy Perry Engages In PDA With Justin Trudeau Atop Her Expedition

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry engaged in PDA with her beau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau atop a Canyon in Utah.

On Friday, the singer took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of herself trekking through the Via Ferrata climbing route at a luxury resort in southern Utah. One of the pictures showed the singer smooching her boyfriend.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“Climbed to level 42 this week! Was feeling indifferent about the inbetweeness of age 42. Then it was explained to me that 42 is actually the answer to everything. Though I still don't understand, I'm ok with turning 42 as long as I can turn 42 with you, back to living”.

The singer celebrated her birthday on October 25, 1984. She began dating Justin Trudeau in 2025, in an unexpected relationship that attracted considerable attention. The couple's relationship first sparked speculation in July 2025, when the two were spotted having dinner at an upscale restaurant in Montreal, following the singer's public separation from actor Orlando Bloom.

Trudeau, meanwhile, had announced his separation from wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023. He was subsequently spotted attending Perry's Montreal concert. In October 2025, the pair were photographed kissing aboard Perry's yacht off the California coast and later holding hands during a birthday outing in Paris.

They made their relationship Instagram-official in December 2025, when Perry shared pictures of them together during a trip to Japan. In June 2026, they made their red-carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival in New York. In September 2026, Perry described Trudeau as the love of her life in an interview, publicly affirming their relationship.