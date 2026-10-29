Niterider Expands Its Powersports Lineup At 2026 SEMA Show

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LuminaTM Moto Helmet-Mounted Lights and Off-Road Lineup on Display at SEMA's New Powersports, SxS, and Lifestyle Section

POWAY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NiteRiderTM, the leader in helmet-mounted lighting systems for nearly four decades, is bringing its new LuminaTM Moto and Off-Road product lineups of Powersports lights to SEMA for the first time.

“NiteRider's lighting is designed around the rider, not just the motorcycle,” said NiteRider President Drew Engelmann.“With a helmet-mounted light and self-contained battery, the light follows where you're looking, rather than only where the bike is pointed, and there's no separate battery pack or wires. It's a simple way to add light where the rider needs it most.”

Headlining their powersports lineup is NiteRider's Lumina Moto lineup of helmet-mounted lights. Traditionally, motorcycle and ATV headlights illuminate where the rider is going, but not always where they're looking. With Lumina's helmet-mounted solutions, riders can see where they're looking in anticipation of turns, changing terrain and hazards beyond the illumination of their headlight. The full lineup of helmet-mounted Lumina Moto lights includes:



Lumina Micro-Moto 950: A lightweight 140g single light with 950-lumens max output and up to 5:00 hrs of battery power

Lumina Boost-Moto 1250: A brighter helmet light for more speed in dark terrain. Maximum output of 1,250 lumens and up to 3:30 hrs of battery power

Lumina Pro-Moto 1400: Tactile controls cycle through varying light settings with a maximum output of 1,400-lumens and up to 3:00 hrs of battery life

Lumina Pro-Moto 1550: A 1,550-lumen moto light with optional wireless handlebar controls and maximum battery life of 3:00 hrs Lumina Dual-Moto 2000: Dual LED lights and a wider beam highlight this 2,000-lumen output light with up to 4:30 hrs of battery life



The Lumina Pro-Moto 1550 with Stick-On Mount, which is NiteLinkTM compatible, will be in SEMA's New Product Showcase. NiteLink allows riders to easily control the light from a wireless handle-bar mounted remote control.

“NiteRider lights are designed and engineered here in the U.S. with features that come from understanding what riders need,” Engelmann said.“Our success in cycling and other enthusiast segments has shown us the power of extending the ride, and we see a big opportunity to deliver more purpose-built products and accessories for dirt bikes, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, Jeeps and trucks.”

NiteRider's Off-Road-focused products for powersports vehicles, Jeeps and trucks include:



Omega Blue 330 and BlueBomb 100 taillights: Rear-facing blue safety lights designed to help motorcycle racers be seen by those approaching from behind. (Required safety equipment in many off-road motorcycle races in Mexico.)

ADV Lighting: High-powered, vehicle-mounted auxiliary lights for adventure and off-road riding.

Pro MX Lighting: High-powered, helmet-mounted systems with external battery packs, built for demanding, high-speed off-road riding and racing.

Corsair Off-Road Vehicle Lighting: High-powered, vehicle-mounted off-road lighting, available as an individual light or as a set. Lightning Jeep Lighting: Bumper-mounted lights designed for specific Jeep models.



Founded in Southern California 1989 by Tom and Veronica Carroll, NiteRider expanded from

lighting nighttime surfing to mountain biking, endurance racing, road riding, commuting, SCUBA diving and industrial segments. As it expands into Moto and Off-Road, NiteRider remains focused on authentic, practical innovation, product reliability, and rider confidence.

NiteRider is known for rechargeable, high-output lighting, including its Lumina and Pro Series platforms, along with rear visibility products and mounting systems. Its product development emphasizes usable illumination, dependable power, and secure mounting for the conditions riders encounter.

NiteRider will be located in SEMA's Powersports, SxS, and Lifestyle section, booth 60227.

About NiteRider

Founded in 1989 and based in Poway, California, NiteRiderTM develops technical lighting systems for cycling, powersports, and outdoor use. Its range includes rechargeable headlights, taillights, helmet-mounted systems, and vehicle-powered lighting, supported by accessories, replacement parts, and customer service. Learn more at .

Drew Engelmann, President, NiteRider

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760-653-6200

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

