Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule For Its Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's leading aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Monday, November 16, 2026, after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-4849 or 1-203-518-9848. When prompted, please provide the Conference ID: BRIDGER. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through November 22, 2026, by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 11162599. The replay will also be accessible at .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at .

Investor Contact

Tom Cook

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Media Contact

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

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Source: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.