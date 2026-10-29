Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
Management will address questions e‐mailed in advance by investors to: .... Questions must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. ET on November 5, 2026.
Webcast
An audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the“Investors” section of the Company's website at . To listen to the broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call. Details on how to access the call are below.
To dial into the Telephone Conference Call:
Domestic: 1-844-826-3035
International: 1-412-317-5195
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 10212992
The full playback can be accessed through Thursday, December 3, 2026.
About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) is a California-based company whose 270,000-acre landholding supports a diversified portfolio of real estate and land-based businesses. Strategically located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield, the Company's operations include the development and operations of commercial and industrial real estate, master planned communities, as well as farming, grazing, and game management. Tejon Ranch Co. also generates revenue through ground leases, royalty agreements, and rights-of-way easements supporting infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and utility uses. For more information, please visit .
Contact:
Nicholas Ortiz
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
...
(661) 331-0313
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