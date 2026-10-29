Cleary Strategies Recognized As Inc. Power Partner Award Winner For 3 Consecutive Years

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

- Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies CEOPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cleary Strategies has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award winner in Public Relations, recognizing the company as one of the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide.The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company.“As noted by Inc., the Power Partner Awards present the definitive list of B2B partners that business owners can rely on,” says Cleary Strategies Founder & CEO, Ronica Cleary.“We are honored to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year as we expand our commitment to excellence in service to our clients.”“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”View the complete list of 2026 Inc. Power Partners in Public Relations here.About Inc.: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies (C-Strat) is a full-service public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary in 2018. C-Strat delivers impactful media placements where it matters most to leaders and brands. Clients successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.Learn more at and follow us:LinkedIn:Instagram:YouTube: @ClearyStrategiesContact:Dina Waxman...Cleary Strategies, LLC

Dina Waxman

Cleary Strategies, LLC

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Cleary Strategies Recognized as Inc. Power Partner Award Winner for 3 Consecutive Years News Provided By Cleary Strategies, LLC October 29, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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