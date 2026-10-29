India Remains Undefeated After Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka In Kabaddi

India Dominates Group Stage at Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship

India registered a convincing 45-24 victory over Sri Lanka to headline the day's action at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, producing a commanding raiding performance to secure a 21-point win. With this victory, India concluded the group stage undefeated after winning all 6 matches, according to a press release.

Pankaj Mohite led India's scoring with 15 raid points, while Aditya Shinde contributed 10. Nitesh added five tackle points, with Yogesh Dahiya chipping in with four. India recorded 22 successful raids and nine tackle points, alongside six points from all-outs, to establish a comfortable advantage over Sri Lanka, who managed 24 points.

Other Significant Results in the Championship

Successes for Bangladesh, Tanzania, and Uganda

In another key fixture, Bangladesh defeated Scotland 70-20 to secure their place in the semi-finals. Md Al-Amin led the attack with 24 points, while Md Hasibul Hossain added 12 and Akash Md Julfiker contributed six. Bangladesh registered 44 raid points, 12 tackle points and 10 points from all-outs. Arun Sidhu was Scotland's leading scorer with nine points.

Tanzania produced a strong all-round performance to defeat England 36-27. Juma Sultania led Tanzania with 11 points, while Ali Bakari contributed nine. Felix Li was England's leading scorer with 12 points, but Tanzania's defensive effort helped them maintain their advantage and secure a nine-point victory.

Uganda also secured a convincing win, defeating Nigeria 48-23. Mutebi Simon led Uganda with 16 points, supported by Ssekamatte Rahim with nine and Ngabirano Innocent with seven. Uganda accumulated 30 raid points, nine tackle points and eight points from all-outs. Ekpe Victory Emmanuel top-scored for Nigeria with seven points.

Canada and Kenya Complete Day's Action

Canada edged Singapore 45-38 in a closely contested encounter. Manpreet Singh led Canada with 16 points, while Anmol Thakur added 11 and Anand contributed eight. Canada recorded 27 raid points and 16 tackle points, with four super tackles bolstering their defensive effort. For Singapore, Aidil Asyraaf scored 10 points, and Aadit Senthilkumar added nine, but Canada held on to secure the seven-point victory.

Kenya rounded off the day's action with a commanding 76-27 victory over Australia. Tobias Kinywa Murithii led Kenya's raiding effort with 21 points, while Stephen Adongo contributed 14. Kenya dominated with 48 raid points, 13 tackle points and 12 points from all-outs to secure a comprehensive 49-point win. For Australia, Divot Singh was the leading scorer with 10 raid points, followed by Jasmeet Grewal with nine, but Kenya's attacking dominance proved too strong.

India, having already secured its place in the semi-finals, will return to action on October 30 as it looks to continue its campaign at the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026. (ANI)

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