Candy Canes And Coconuts: Scooter's Coffee Gives Holiday Traditions A Tropical Twist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An unexpected holiday pairing, available first in the Scooter's Coffee app Oct. 29, then at more than 900 locations starting Nov. 1

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snow boots are optional this holiday season. The new holiday menu at Scooter's Coffee pairs peppermint, butterscotch and sugar cookie favorites with a tropical lineup of pineapple and coconut. App users get first sips beginning today, Thursday, Oct. 29, and the full menu arrives at all 900+ locations on Sunday, Nov. 1.

“Holiday menus can start to blur together. We wanted ours to surprise our guests,” said Anna Faktorovich, Chief Marketing Officer of Scooter's Coffee.“So, alongside the familiar favorites our guests look forward to every year, we added a tropical twist. Everyone could use a little sleighcation this time of year.”

The tropical twist



Colada Craze Red Bull® Infusion: Red Bull® Yellow Edition with pineapple and coconut, a splash of sweet cream and a layer of coconut cold foam. Fizzy, creamy and tropical, perfect for the middle of a holiday shopping run. Sleighcation Pineapple Smoothie: Real pineapple purée blended with your choice of base: cold, sweet-tart and bright, with a first sip that tastes like a beach day in the middle of December. Make it a Vertigo SmoothieTM with Red Bull® Yellow Edition for the 3 p.m. holiday slump.

And for the traditionalists, the classics are all here.

Staying cozy



Butterscotch Caramelicious®: The guest-favorite Caramelicious, now with butterscotch, finished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and salted toffee pieces for a salty-sweet crunch on top.

Butterscotch Chai: Butterscotch and warm chai spice under whipped cream and salted toffee pieces. Bah Humbug Butterscotch Muffin: Butterscotch, cinnamon and vanilla under a crackly sugar top. Even Scrooge would order two.

Embracing the chaos



Candy Cane Chaos Mocha: Espresso, mocha and peppermint under whipped cream, mocha drizzle and peppermint chips. The Candy Cane Chaos Hot Chocolate is the same drink without the espresso, for the whole crew.

All the chaos, but with sugar-free flavor: Order either Candy Cane Chaos drink with sugar-free* peppermint and mocha flavors.

Santa's Cookie Latte: Nobody's night is more chaotic than Santa's. Espresso, white mocha and cookie butter, finished with whipped cream and green sprinkles. Stocking Stuffer Sugar Cookies: Buttery, bite-size and loaded with red and green sprinkles. Built for the passenger seat.

First sips are app-only. From Oct. 29 to 31, the holiday menu is available early, but only for orders placed through the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. New users earn a free medium drink after their first purchase**, so download the Scooter's Coffee mobile app and start earning rewards today!

At a glance



What: Seven holiday drinks and two bakery items. Espresso and chai items available hot, iced, or blended. Red Bull Infusions available iced or blended.

App early access: Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31, in the Scooter's Coffee app

In stores: Sunday, Nov. 1, at all 900+ locations in 32 states, while supplies last Share it: Tag @ScootersCoffee and show us how you're surviving (or thriving) this holiday season

Candy cane or coconut? At Scooter's this season, the answer can be both.

*Sugar-free refers only to the peppermint and mocha flavorings. Other drink ingredients may contain sugar.

**Limited-time offer for new Scooter's Coffee app users only. Earn a free medium drink coupon after your first $5+ purchase using the Scooter's Coffee app (scan or mobile order ahead). Coupon expires 14 days after issuance. Regular-priced drinks only; modifications and prepackaged beverages excluded. One per customer across accounts. Duplicate accounts or shared devices may void eligibility. Participating locations only. Cannot combine with other offers.

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DOWNLOAD HERE: Media kit including high-resolution graphics and product photography, general Scooter's Coffee video b-roll, fact sheet, and logo.

About Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee is one of the fastest growing drive-thru beverage brands, serving guest favorites like the signature 'Licious Lineup of espresso coffees, Red Bull® Infusions, lemonades, smoothies, shakes, sparkling drinks, and sweet and savory bites. Founded in 1998, with a mission of creating amazing experiences for each life we touch, Scooter's Coffee franchisees and baristas are serving communities in over 900 locations nationwide.

Attachments



Colada Craze Red Bull® Infusion at Scooter's Coffee Butterscotch Caramelicious® and Bah Humbug Butterscotch Muffin

CONTACT: Brandon Bartling Scooter's Coffee 5312572794...