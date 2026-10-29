CN To Report Third-Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results Tomorrow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its third-quarter 2026 financial and operating results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2026.
CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Tracy Robinson, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.
Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-800-715-9871 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-647-932-3411 (International), using 5186426 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.
CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.
| Contacts:
|
| Media
| Investment Community
| Ashley Michnowski
| Jamie Lockwood
| Senior Manager
| Vice-President
| Media Relations
| Investor Relations & Special Projects
| (438) 596-4329
| (514) 399-0052
| ...
| ...
MENAFN29102026004107003653ID1111887369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment