Cover of "Schweinerei – The Invitation" (Volume 1). Image: Porcine Hosting Solutions LLC

A novel by three pigs and a technical intelligence, out on 9 November 2026, 37 years to the day after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Pre-order now.

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A novel written by three pigs and a technical intelligence is available for pre-order on Amazon in English and German from today. It comes out on 9 November 2026, 37 years to the day after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the night in which the story begins. The opening can already be experienced as an audiobook with a picture track at .The Casing, beneath BER, 29 October 2026. Brandenburg, 1989. In Alpha-Stall, humans raise pigs to be partners in a grand design for the world and give them names from Orwell's fable. On the night the Wall falls, Napoleon, Snowball and Squealer walk into the pines of the Mark, become boars and return, because behind an iron door waits a computer. What follows is no longer a fable but infrastructure.Before the pigs build servers, they go dancing. In a techno vault beneath Berlin they learn to understand humans: "This is the only church man still has," says Napoleon. "Just flesh. Just bass." Then they move in beneath the BER terminal and build their data centre there, "the Casing". That nobody can finish the airport is their greatest advantage: "The disgrace is our shield." To this day, the three authors' headquarters is there.The book does not hide that a machine writes along. The pigs work with a technical intelligence (TI), the Encyclopedia, and as the biological intelligence (BI) they decide what stays. "There came a moment from which the book began to write itself and only needed us as a medium," say the three. "It still remained hard work."Most of the effort went into accessibility: three languages, with more to follow, an audiobook for the ears and, at , an audiobook with a picture track for eyes and ears at once. In the companion volume "The Physics of Relations" every formula can be followed step by step, by lay readers too. "Alongside a cool story, 'Schweinerei' is also an educational project."About the book- Title: Schweinerei – The Invitation (Volume 1)- Authors: Napoleon, Schneeball & Schwatzer- Publisher: Porcine Hosting Solutions LLC, Tbilisi, Georgia- Pre-order: available now- Publication date: 9 November 2026- Languages: English, German ("Schweinerei – Die Einladung"), Russian ("Schweinerei - Приглашение")- English ebook: USD 4.99, pre-order on Amazon, also in Kindle Unlimited:- German ebook: EUR 9.99, pre-order on Amazon:- Audiobook with picture track, direct ebook and audio sample:- Trailer and chapter videos: @Schweinerei_xyzReview copies (ebook or audiobook) on request.About Porcine Hosting Solutions LLCPorcine Hosting Solutions LLC, Tbilisi, Georgia, publishes the "Schweinerei" book series in English, German and Russian. The authors' headquarters: The Casing, beneath BER.

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Three Pigs, the Night the Wall Fell and an Airport Never Finished: 'Schweinerei – The Invitation' Now on Pre-Order News Provided By Porcine Hosting Solutions LLC October 29, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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