Abdul El-Sayed To Speak On Arab American Leadership And Empowerment At National CONNECT Summit Following Election

Abdul El-Sayed

2026 Connect Empowerment Summit Logo

U.S. Senate candidate and Egyptian American Public Health Leader to Join National Gathering Celebrating Arab American Identity, Achievement, and Public Service

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation announced today that Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan, will be a featured guest speaker at the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit, November 6–7, 2026, at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles in Chantilly, Virginia.Speaking just days after the November 3 national election, El-Sayed will address public service, leadership, and empowerment at a critical moment for Arab Americans and their growing role in American civic life.Dr. El-Sayed will make a special guest appearance during the November 6–7 CONNECT Empowerment Summit. Participants are encouraged to register for the full two-day Summit, featuring distinguished speakers, inspiring conversations, networking, and cultural celebrations.An Egyptian American physician, epidemiologist, Rhodes Scholar, author, and public servant, El-Sayed has dedicated his career to public health and community leadership. He previously served as executive director of the Detroit Health Department and later led Wayne County's Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services.His journey from medicine and public health to the national political stage reflects the expanding contributions of Arab Americans to American society.“At a critical time for Arab Americans, Abdul El-Sayed represents the extraordinary potential of our community to lead, serve, and make a difference,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.“His journey reminds us that our Arab American identity is a source of strength, pride, and possibility. Regardless of election outcomes, his achievements demonstrate what Arab Americans can accomplish when they embrace their heritage and pursue their aspirations. We are honored to welcome him to CONNECT, where his message of public service and empowerment will inspire the next generation of Arab American leaders.”The CONNECT Summit will bring together Arab Americans from across the United States for three days of thought-provoking conversations, leadership development, professional networking, cultural performances, and celebrations of Arab American heritage.Through discussions on civic leadership, identity, education, women in leadership, media representation, and the next generation, the Summit seeks to strengthen connections and empower Arab Americans to play an active role in shaping their communities and the nation's future.El-Sayed was previously recognized in Arab America's“Pathbreakers of Arab America” series, highlighting Arab Americans whose accomplishments exemplify leadership and achievement across American society.The Arab America Foundation invites Arab Americans and community friends from across the country to participate in this national gathering.About the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( ) is a nonprofit educational and cultural organization dedicated to promoting Arab heritage, educating Americans about Arab identity, and connecting and empowering Arab Americans across the United States.Join us for three unforgettable days of leadership, inspiration, networking, and Arab American cultural celebration!CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment SummitNovember 6–7, 2026Westfields Marriott Washington DullesChantilly, VirginiaSpecial $50 Registration DiscountThe Arab America Foundation is offering a special $50 discount for the CONNECT Empowerment Summit, November 6–8, 2026.Register for the full three-day Summit for just $299, saving $50 off the regular $349 registration fee.To receive your discount:Select General Registration ($349).Scroll down to the Coupon Code box.Enter: $50DISCOUNTCODE.Your registration price will be reduced to $299.REGISTER, CLICK HERESPONSOR, CLICK HEREPROGRAM/SCHEDULE: CLICK HERE

Rita Yelda

Yelda Media

+1 877-272-2944

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Abdul El-Sayed to Speak on Arab American Leadership and Empowerment at National CONNECT Summit Following Election News Provided By Arab America Foundation October 29, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.