Mumbai Crime Branch Detains New Suspect In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

New Development in Tiger Shroff Case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): In a major update, the Mumbai Crime Branch has detained one more suspect in connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case with the help of Sonipat Police on Thursday. According to the Mumbai Police, "acting on specific inputs from its investigation, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has detained one more suspect in Sonipat, Haryana, with the help of the Sonipat Police. Further legal action is under way."

Earlier, all the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case were produced before a special MCOCA court on Thursday and remanded to police custody until November 6. The Mumbai Police had requested ten days of custody for the 11 accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case. The court subsequently granted police custody of all 11 accused until November 6.

Court Proceedings and Medical Concerns

The medical history of the ninth accused, who has only one kidney, was submitted to the court. After the hearing, Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar said, "We presented the medical records of the ninth accused to the court. He has only one functional kidney-the other is non-functional... Initially, they (Mumbai Police) argued that they needed to trace the digital and financial trails and extract information from the seized mobile phones. Our counter-argument was that since all these items have already been seized, there is no need for physical custody."

The judge asked all the accused if they had any complaints or anything to say. The judge also inquired whether they understood Marathi, and further instructed them to co-operate with the investigation.

Legal Framework and Case Background

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of MCOCA, 1999, against all accused in the case. On Tuesday, MCOCA provisions were invoked in the Detection of Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (DCB-CID), which was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, police said. The police said permission to invoke the provisions of MCOCA was granted by the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27.“Accordingly, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the said case against all accused. Further investigation is ongoing,” as per Mumbai Police.

The Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Monday had remanded four accused to police custody till October 28. The four accused, Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita, were produced before the Esplanade Court (Killa Court) for the second time. The case pertains to the shooting that took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries. (ANI)

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