Thrissur: First-Year MBBS Student Dies After Fall From Hostel Building! Read On

A tragic incident occurred at Thrissur Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning when a first-year MBBS student died after falling from the fourth floor of the hostel building. The deceased has been identified as Sneha Paulose, a native of Kottayam.

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According to the available information, Sneha fell from the hostel building at around 10 am. Following the incident, her classmates rushed her to the emergency department of Jubilee Mission Hospital for immediate medical attention. Doctors reported that she had sustained critical injuries to her head and spine due to the fall. Despite receiving immediate medical intervention, she could not be saved. Hospital authorities confirmed her death at around 11 am.

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The incident has left fellow students and the college community shocked. The sudden death of the young medical student has also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the fall. Further details about what led to the incident are awaited. It is not yet clear what caused Sneha to fall from the fourth floor of the hostel building. The circumstances preceding the incident have not been established based on the information currently available.

The incident took place on the college premises in Thrissur, Kerala, where Sneha was pursuing her first year of MBBS. Further information regarding any official inquiry into the incident is awaited. The loss of a young student pursuing a career in medicine has come as a shock to those around her. More details are expected to emerge as information about the incident becomes available.