First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Performance Of“The Seagull” (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 29, the Maly Drama Theatre – Theatre of Europe from St. Petersburg, Russia, presented its interpretation of Anton Chekhov's play The Seagull at the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre as part of the Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF 2026).

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the performance alongside her daughter Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva.

Directed by Lev Dodin, a recipient of major Russian theatre awards, including the Golden Mask, the production is regarded as one of the most acclaimed interpretations of the classic play.

The set and costume designer is Alexander Borovsky.

The cast includes Sergey Kuryshev, People's Artist of Russia, and Honored Artists Elizaveta Boyarskaya and Igor Chernevich, among others.

This is the second edition of the Baku International Arts Festival. Running until November 8, the festival is organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture. BIAF 2026 features more than 20 events, including concerts, ballet and theatre performances, film screenings, meet-and-greet sessions with artists, and masterclasses.

The festival brings together artists and creative ensembles from Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Russia, the United States, France and other countries.