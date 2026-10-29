Ontario Faculty Call For Restoration Of Student Grants And More Postsecondary Funding Amid Economic Hardship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations said students, their families, and university workers deserve more from the government than inadequate postsecondary funding and a lack of clarity around student assistance.

No new funding was announced during the province's 2026 Fall Economic Statement, introduced today in the legislature, nor was any change announced to frozen student aid under the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).

While the provincial government announced $6.4 billion for the sector earlier this year, Ontario still sits in last place in the nation for per-domestic student funding. Ontario provided just $10,533 in total university funding per-domestic full-time equivalent student in 2024-25, the most recent year for which comprehensive data is available, more than $7,000 behind the national average of $18,065. OCUFA research shows that cuts to OSAP grants paid for at least 69% of funds announced for the sector in February.

“The government took money from the students least able to afford it to fund postsecondary education, but this did not do anything to move Ontario from its national last-place standing in per-student funding,” said OCUFA President Rob Kristofferson.“Despite record enrolments in Ontario universities, the government is not supporting students who need help now with completing their studies or providing any stability for public universities in the future.”

Since February, the government has cut student grant amounts for all students and frozen OSAP entirely for private career college students. The Financial Accountability Office also reports that current funding levels for postsecondary education won't sustain the sector after 2027-2028.

OCUFA is calling on the government to restore students grants and to remove interest on the provincial loans portion of OSAP. The organization is also calling for long-term, stable funding increases to support new generations of students who continue to demand an Ontario public university education.

“Today's fiscal update from the province affirmed that Ontarians are facing intense economic uncertainty and hardship due to tariffs and the fallout of the trade war, and the last thing they need is more uncertainty from the government about affording education that will further their careers,” said OCUFA Executive Director Jenny Ahn.“The government should be supporting students in all programs, reversing cuts to student grants, and committing to fully investing in our public postsecondary education system.”

Faculty, academic librarians, and academic professionals from across Ontario will hold meetings with MPPs at Queen's Park during OCUFA's annual advocacy day on November 4, continuing to work tirelessly for a strong, well-funded public student aid program and postsecondary system.

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents more than 18,000 faculty, academic librarians, and other academic professionals in 30 member organizations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system. For more information, please visit the OCUFA website at .

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CONTACT: Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations...