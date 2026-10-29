Packmat Equipment Debuts All-Electric Mobile Waste Compaction Solution In California

Packmat PX601

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Packmat Equipment – a sustainable refuse solutions manufacturer which specializes in heavy-duty compaction equipment for open-top waste containers – today debuted an all-electric mobile waste compaction truck in California in collaboration with Cal EPIC (California Energy, Power, and Innovation Collaborative). Using Packmat's unique all-electric compactor allows waste management and hauling organizations to compact the contents of their open-top containers, meaning operators can eliminate container swaps and hauls, effectively eliminating hauling routes, taking trucks off the road, saving on rising fuel costs and mitigating carbon emissions.

Packmat's all-electric PX601 compactor, mounted to an electric class 6 chassis, was debuted and demonstrated in front of clean energy and sustainable transportation stakeholders, national waste management organizations and regional economic development representatives at Cal EPIC – a Sacramento-based organization advancing clean energy, transportation and manufacturing innovation through applied research, testing, and collaboration between industry, government and academia.

Packmat Equipment's PX601 compactor features a three-ton roller that is installed on class 6 electric truck chassis. The PX601 is powered by its own battery, meaning the compactor does not draw any energy from the vehicle's battery packs or another external source such as a power take-off unit. The PX601 is optimized to not damage containers, with comprehensive joystick-based controls, 360-degree visibility with multiple cameras and a cabin where the driver benefits from increased safety by being less exposed to harsh external conditions.

“Incorporating compaction into a waste management fleet is an innovative way to help solve the current diesel situation for operators, as fleets across the industry prepare for increasing fuel prices. With the recent spike in diesel, haulers are looking to cut costs wherever possible, and adopting compaction into their operations is a quick solution to lower expenses across an entire fleet,” said Hugo Marsan, President at Packmat Equipment.“An all-electric solution further mitigates carbon emissions, eliminates idling and lowers fuel costs. By taking diesel routes off the road, operators are winning in several ways.”

“Packmat is pushing their industry towards a carbon-free future, and our Innovation Hub is an ideal place to demonstrate their technology,” said Orville Thomas, CEO of Cal EPIC.“Companies coming to Cal EPIC can use our spaces to showcase technology, connect with customers, and engage policymakers and regulators on a zero-emission future.”

A mobile compaction takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes, versus container swaps which can take up to an hour, rendering the container unusable during that time. Approximately 40 - 70% of a container's contents can be compacted depending on the material, allowing it to stay accessible on site for longer and making hauling operations more efficient.

Packmat currently supplies compaction equipment to operators throughout North America, and is the only compaction manufacturer which has an all-electric solution. To learn more about Packmat Equipment's products, visit packmat.



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About Packmat Equipment

Since 2008, Packmat Equipment has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering optimized solutions tailored specifically for the waste management industry across Europe and North America. From a visionary collaboration with a prestigious North American partner, Packmat System from France has seamlessly extended its reach, bringing its advanced products and expertise to North American shores.

Packmat Equipment's mission is to revolutionize waste management practices globally. As the company continues to expand its international footprint, Packmat is committed to sustainability, innovation and the pursuit of excellence. Packmat's journey is fueled by the ambition to create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all, making Packmat Equipment a trusted ally in waste management solutions worldwide.

Brian Alexander

Packmat Equipment

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Packmat Equipment Debuts All-Electric Mobile Waste Compaction Solution in California News Provided By Packmat Equipment October 29, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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