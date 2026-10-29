Government Business Results Names Allan Rubin Vice President Of Marketing

Allan Rubin, Vice President of Marketing, Government Business Results, LLC

Government Business Results, LLC

Veteran B2G Executive Joins GBR to Expand Its Expert-Led Public Sector Marketing Services

- Juliana Slye, Founder and CEO, Government Business ResultsRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Government Business Results, LLC (GBR), a public sector go-to-market firm for technology companies, today announced that Allan Rubin has joined the company as vice president of marketing. Rubin will lead GBR's marketing organization as the firm expands its services for technology companies selling to U.S. government, education and healthcare organizations.Rubin brings more than 20 years of business-to-government (B2G) marketing leadership experience at technology vendors, service providers and channel companies, from early-stage startups to major global organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president of segment marketing at Granicus, where he led marketing across the company's federal, state and local government segments in U.S. and international markets. His previous executive roles included positions at Conduent, Verizon Business, Arrow Electronics and immixGroup.“Great marketing takes people who can bring strategy and execution together to drive growth,” said Juliana Slye, founder and CEO of GBR.“Our advantage at GBR is exceptional marketing talent, a strategic perspective on growth opportunities and the ability to turn that expertise into action clients can take immediately. Allan has spent his career building and leading high-performing marketing organizations. His leadership will help us bring those strengths to more clients while maintaining the quality and responsiveness they count on.”GBR's services include industry strategy, marketing, content, sales and field enablement, staffing and a recently launched partner growth practice. Together, the company helps clients strengthen their go-to-market teams, pursue growth opportunities and put strategy into action.In his new role, Rubin will lead and develop GBR's marketing team, strengthen the quality and consistency of client delivery, and scale the firm's ability to deliver complex, integrated engagements. Working alongside GBR's strategic leaders and subject-matter experts, he will help translate the firm's marketing expertise and innovations into growth-focused programs that deliver results.“Understanding the market is only the starting point,” said Rubin.“Success comes from shaping opportunities, engaging buyers and bringing marketing, sales, and partners together. That is what attracted me to GBR: a team with deep market expertise and the ability to put it to work to help more clients drive rapid, repeatable growth in the public sector.”An active contributor to the public sector marketing community, Rubin writes and speaks frequently on government marketing best practices and mentors B2G marketers. In 2023, he created the GovCon Marketing Job Exchange, a free LinkedIn networking and job-sharing group for B2G marketers that has grown to more than 1,700 members. He holds a bachelor's degree in government from Franklin and Marshall College.About Government Business ResultsGovernment Business Results, LLC (GBR) is a woman-owned go-to-market firm that helps technology companies accelerate growth in federal, state and local government markets. Founded in 2010, GBR combines deep public sector expertise with services in industry strategy, marketing, content, sales and field enablement, staffing and partner growth. Its experts work as an extension of client teams, aligning sales, marketing and channel efforts to strengthen market position, deepen buyer engagement and drive business results. GBR delivers actionable strategies, programs and tools while building clients' capabilities for continued growth. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, GBR serves clients through a nationwide team. Learn more at gotogbr.

Allan Rubin

Government Business Results, LlC

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Government Business Results Names Allan Rubin Vice President of Marketing News Provided By Government Business Results, LLC October 29, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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