Orlando Credit Union's Commitment To Community Takes The National Stage In Forbes And Fortune

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National features spotlight the credit union's 90-year legacy, commitment to financial empowerment, and impact on Central Florida communities.

- Suzanne WeinsteinORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For 90 years, Orlando Credit Union has believed that strong financial relationships begin with strong communities. Now, that commitment is reaching a national audience as Orlando Credit Union is featured in Forbes and Fortune, highlighting the people, partnerships, and purpose that have shaped its legacy since 1936.The Forbes feature, titled "Built on Community," highlights the credit union's longstanding commitment to strengthening Central Florida communities through personalized financial services. The article explores how Orlando Credit Union has remained rooted in its community-first philosophy while expanding its reach and evolving to meet the needs of its members."Our history has given us grit," said Suzanne Weinstein, President and CEO of Orlando Credit Union. "We were founded during the Great Depression, and for more than 90 years we've remained focused on helping people build stronger financial futures. That's our mission, and it continues to guide everything we do."The national coverage brings attention to the relationships and initiatives that distinguish Orlando Credit Union's approach to financial services. From helping members navigate life's financial milestones to supporting local entrepreneurs and expanding access to financial resources, the feature highlights an institution whose success has long been connected to the well-being of the communities it serves.Orlando Credit Union's continued growth is also explored in the feature, including the introduction of O Financial, a brand extension designed to broaden its community-focused approach to new markets beyond Orlando.As Orlando Credit Union celebrates its 90th anniversary, the Forbes and Fortune features mark an opportunity to share its history, mission, and community impact with audiences across the country.While the national spotlight brings new visibility to the organization, the story at its center remains distinctly local: nine decades of relationships, service, and a commitment to helping individuals, families, and businesses build stronger financial futures.To read Orlando Credit Union's story as featured in Forbes and Fortune, click here.About Orlando Credit UnionFounded in 1936, Orlando Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative committed to advancing its vision of Financial Well-Being for ALL. What began with 27 City of Orlando employees has grown into a modern, mission-driven institution serving individuals, families, and businesses across Central Florida and throughout the state. Guided by its mission to build lifelong relationships by empowering financial momentum, the Credit Union continues to expand access to responsible, cooperative financial services while remaining rooted in the principle of people helping people.In recent years, Orlando Credit Union has strategically expanded its impact through the addition of small business and commercial lending, the formation of the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation, and the launch of O Financial to support statewide growth. With a strong commitment to transparency, integrity, and sustainable community development, the credit union is focused on scaling innovative financial solutions that support entrepreneurs, strengthen local economies, and deliver long-term value to members and partners alike.

Kaylee Greene

Orlando Credit Union

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Orlando Credit Union's Commitment to Community Takes the National Stage in Forbes and Fortune News Provided By Orlando Credit Union October 29, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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