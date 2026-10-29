Irish Cultural Center & Mcclelland Library To Open First Of Its Kind Immersive Exhibit Highlighting Bram Stoker's Works

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Exhibit preview of the upcoming Bram Stoker exhibit at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library

Internationally recognized design firm NeoPangea on board to build exhibit showcasing authentic artifacts from Stoker Estate

- Dr. Amanda Hofmann-HandyPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The world knows the story of Count Dracula, the vampire from Transylvania whose sinister arrival in Whitby, England helped to create one of literature's most enduring legends. But what of the man who brought this legend to life?A new exhibit at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library seeks to examine just that - the man beyond the immortal, Bram Stoker. This immersive, first of its kind exhibit will bring together artifacts never before displayed as a collection to highlight the life and works of the Irish author. Guests will experience an Ireland of yore, stepping into the streets of Dublin as Bram Stoker knew them, complete with authentic antiquities from his life, interactive elements, and stories of the man whose circle included Oscar Wilde, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and Mark Twain, and whose imagination brought the world the monsters we know and love.“Bram Stoker is one of Ireland's most well-known and beloved authors whose work reaches far beyond Dracula,” said Dr. Amanda Hofmann-Handy, Executive Director of the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library.“We are ecstatic to explore the lesser-known story of the prolific storyteller, theatre critic and manager, rugby player, and vivacious Irish man. Having the support of the Stoker Estate and authentic pieces from his life on display will provide a robust look at the author the world has relegated to one story - showing he truly is so much more.”“What intrigued me about this project was the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library's desire to tell the whole story of my great granduncle,” said Dacre Stoker, great grandnephew of Bram Stoker.“They wanted to explore the experiences, relationships, and influences that shaped Bram, both as a man and as a writer. Sharing my family's legacy is something I never tire of, and we are honored to help bring his world to life through this exhibit.”“Bram Stoker gave the world one of its most unforgettable characters, but his own life is an equally extraordinary story waiting to be told,” said Emily Rhinehart, VP of Account Services at NeoPangea.“As storytellers ourselves (and huge fans), we're thrilled to help pull back the curtain on the fascinating life, imagination, and influences of a man whose legacy has captivated audiences for generations. By blending authentic artifacts with immersive storytelling, we hope to introduce visitors to the Bram Stoker they think they know and reveal the remarkable man they never knew existed.”Slated to open in the fall of 2027, the exhibit will be on display for nearly one year before it becomes a traveling exhibit available to other institutions. The Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library welcomes businesses eager to support projects of this size - more information can be found at azirish/bram-stoker-exhibit/Born in Clontarf, County Dublin, on November 8, 1847, Abraham“Bram” Stoker was the third of seven children. His early childhood coincided with Ireland's Great Hunger. He attended Trinity College Dublin, where he distinguished himself as an athlete, earning the title of Dublin University Athletic Sports Champion, an achievement he counted among his proudest. Although best known for Dracula, Stoker wrote numerous novels, short stories, and works of nonfiction. The theatre was another lifelong passion: in 1878, he became business manager of London's Lyceum Theatre, beginning a long association with the celebrated actor Sir Henry Irving. Stoker died in London on April 20, 1912; his ashes rest at Golders Green Crematorium.###About the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library: We bring Irish heritage to life through dynamic education, vibrant community events, and the celebration of cherished traditions, inviting people of all cultures to connect, learn, and carry the Celtic spirit forward. The Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library are divisions of the Irish Cultural & Learning Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, and are owned and maintained by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department. Learn more at azirish.

Ciara Archer Wittkowski

Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library

+1 480-358-7504

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Irish Cultural Center & McClelland Library to Open First of its Kind Immersive Exhibit Highlighting Bram Stoker's Works News Provided By Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library October 29, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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