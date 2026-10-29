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UAE's CMA Warns Investors Against Dealing With Unlicensed Entities

UAE's CMA Warns Investors Against Dealing With Unlicensed Entities


Date: 2026-10-29 03:29:30

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The authority publishes regularly updated open data which investors and members of the public can easily access
    By: Khaleej Times Staff

    UAE's Capital Markets Authority issued an alert to investors, warning them against dealing with Hoxton FX LTD, and the website These entities are not licensed to conduct regulated financial activities or provide related services, the CMA said.

    In another warning, the authority cautioned investors against dealing with three entities - Faraz Financial Services PTY Limited, Pay2Assist Dynamics Consultancy FZCO, and a website

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    The authority said the entities are "not licensed or authorised to conduct regulated financial activities or provide related services." UAE's CMA also urged investors to verify the licensing status of any entity before entering into agreements or transferring funds.

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    The authority publishes regularly updated open data which investors and members of the public can easily access. The "warnings" section lists the name of the entity, the address (if any), the practice not licensed by the CMA, and the date on which the warning was published.

    On the authority's website, investors can check the list of registered companies and licensed companies, if they wish to check on a firm before engaging in business with them.

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Khaleej Times

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