Mergers And Acquisitions Activities Hit $52.6 Billion In UAE Amid Regional Tension

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE accounted for about 80.9 percent of disclosed GCC Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) deal value in the first half of 2026, worth $52.6 billion out of $65.1 billion, according to a report by Apolonia Capital.

The UAE led regional activity with 131 transactions, representing roughly 68.2 percent of all 192 recorded deals across the GCC.

Recommended For You

“Even more telling, the number of deals across the region actually fell, by around 18 percent, while their total value rose about 12 percent. Fewer, larger and more considered transactions, concentrating where the capital, the confidence and the structuring expertise already sit. That is what a maturing market looks like. Depth of capital, not just volume of activity,” the report says.

In line with this trend, two UAE-based audit firms have recently announced their merger to increase their market share. Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross, two UAE-based audit and professional services firms, have announced their strategic merger to form CPAC IMEA, representing India, the Middle East and Africa.

Romil Radia,Partner, Valuations, Performance & Restructuring Leader, PwC Middle East, says,“The first half of 2026 was a test of the Middle East's deal market resilience. Activity moderated, but the market didn't lose direction. Capital became more selective; valuations were reassessed and buyers moved towards assets with clearer strategic value.”

Operating under the CPAC Global brand and international network, the merger of Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross marks a significant milestone in the firms' shared journey towards building a stronger, more integrated professional services organisation, combining their expertise and resources to accelerate growth, expand their regional and international presence, and deliver greater value to clients across these markets.

Vijay Mohan, Managing Partner of CPAC Global, said:“This is much more than a merger of two professional services firms. It is the coming together of people, experience, values and a shared vision for the future. By bringing Evas Constantin and Mac & Ross together under CPAC Global, we are building a stronger and more capable organisation that will create greater opportunities for our professionals and deliver enhanced value to our clients globally.”

The GCC countries introduced Value-Added Tax and Corporate Tax in recent years that require professional tax and compliance advisory services. The new tax laws, systems and processes create demand for trained tax professionals and tax advisory to support help more than 1.4 million businesses to file tax returns every year in the UAE.

Registered accounting firms in the UAE grew to 396, and chartered accountants reached 1,103 by late 2025 as reported by the UAE Ministry of Economy. The UAE's finance and accounting outsourcing market was valued at $663.6 million in 2024, expanding rapidly due to the introduction of the 9 percent corporate tax, evolving VAT regulations, and rising compliance demands.

The GCC auditing services market value is estimated to reach $7.09 billion in 2025, which is nearly half of the Middle East's $15.22 billion auditing market, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Supporting this evolving market environment, the merger seeks to create a more capable and competitive professional services organisation, equipped to support businesses of varying sizes and across multiple industries. Together, the two firms bring complementary strengths, extensive industry experience and established regional and international networks, providing a solid foundation for the growth and expansion of CPAC IMEA.

CPAC Global is an international audit, tax, accounting, and business advisory firm that operates across Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Dheeraj Ranasaria, Managing Partner of CPAC Global, said:“As the UAE and the wider GCC continue to advance their tax and regulatory frameworks, businesses increasingly require professional advisers who can provide integrated solutions across audit, taxation, technology, financial reporting, compliance and strategic advisory services.”

The combined organisation intends to invest in talent development, digital transformation, technological capabilities and specialised advisory services to meet the changing expectations of businesses and regulators.