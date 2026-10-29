Real Estate Funds Open New Investment Opportunities In Dubai's Property Market

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The performance of real estate funds in Dubai highlights opportunities to deploy capital in property projects, supporting their development while enabling investors to participate in the returns they generate.

In this context, Binghatti Capital Limited, an investment management firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), announced that the fund achieved a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 194% and a net multiple on invested capital of 2.3x for external limited partners, after deducting applicable fees, fund expenses and management carried interest.

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The experience of the Binghatti Pinnacle Development Fund demonstrates how these investment vehicles can turn opportunities into completed projects and returns distributed to investors. The fund has completed its investment plan and distributions to its partners.

The fund raised approximately $29 million and deployed the capital through a strategy focused on developing a single real estate asset for sale. The project comprised a mixed-use development with 178 units and a total development value of approximately $115 million.

Approximately 90% of the units were sold before the project's completion, while contracted sales exceeded $90 million, reflecting demand for the development during the construction phase.

The fund's experience highlights the role of real estate development funds in attracting capital and managing the investment cycle, from feasibility studies and capital allocation through development and marketing to sales and the distribution of returns. It also illustrates how opportunities in Dubai's property market can be pursued through a strategy with clearly defined objectives, execution milestones and an exit plan.

Real estate development funds are investment vehicles that pool capital from investors and direct it towards developing new projects or completing existing ones. Returns are typically generated by selling property units upon completion or during the development process, depending on the fund's strategy and terms.

These funds differ from real estate funds that acquire existing, income-generating properties. Development funds focus on an investment cycle that begins with identifying an opportunity and conducting feasibility studies, followed by capital allocation, construction and marketing, and ultimately the sale of the project and distribution of the investment proceeds to partners. Some funds target the development of a single project, while others diversify their investments across several projects or locations to reduce reliance on a single asset.

The performance of these funds depends on several factors, most notably land, construction and financing costs, adherence to project timelines, sales velocity and the prices achieved upon sale. Returns are also affected by changes in market conditions and demand, making risk and liquidity management, along with the timing of the exit, essential to investment success.

Shahzad Janab, Chief Executive Officer of Binghatti Capital, said:“Success in development investing requires discipline throughout the investment cycle, from evaluating opportunities and deploying capital to construction, sales and distributions. The net internal rate of return of 194% and net multiple on invested capital of 2.3x reflect the value created by the Pinnacle Fund and the speed at which capital was returned to investors. Maintaining execution momentum amid rising regional uncertainty was a key factor in achieving this outcome.”

Having completed its investment objectives and distributions to its limited partners, the fund is currently undergoing formal liquidation procedures, subject to the completion of the remaining regulatory and administrative requirements.

Binghatti Capital, the investment management and capital markets arm of Binghatti, manages real estate investment strategies and provides investment and advisory services across real estate, private credit and capital markets.