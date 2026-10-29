Russian Singer Jony To Perform In Dubai This November With Tickets From Dh295

Russian singer Jony is heading to Dubai for a solo concert at Coca-Cola Arena on November 4, bringing some of his biggest hits to the UAE.

The singer, known for his mix of R&B and pop music, will take the stage at 9pm for a performance featuring songs from throughout his career.

Fans can expect to hear tracks including Kamin, Kometa, Alleya, Titry, Love Your Voice, Nikak and Ty Besposhchadna.

Jony has built a following through his emotional lyrics and distinctive vocals, with his music gaining billions of streams across various platforms.

The singer has also received several awards over the years, including recognition at the Muz-TV Awards, Jara Music Awards and OK! Awards.

Since 2021, he has added more honours to his career, including the Golden Gramophone Award, VK Clips Award and RU Award.

He has also been recognised as Best Artist of the Country at the Novoe Radio Awards and Singer of the Year at the Jara Music Awards.

The upcoming Dubai concert will feature a live production with stage visuals accompanying performances of his popular songs.

Jony's music combines elements of contemporary pop with R&B, while many of his songs focus on relationships, love and personal experiences.

His tracks have gained popularity beyond Russia, helping him attract listeners from different countries and perform at major venues.

For those planning to attend, the concert will take place at Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk, with doors opening at 8pm.

Tickets start from Dh295 for Bronze and regular standing, while Silver tickets cost Dh395 and Gold tickets are priced at Dh495.

Diamond and fan pit tickets are available for Dh595.

Tickets can be purchased through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

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