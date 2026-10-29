For some‭, ‬Diwali begins with lighting the first‭ ‬diya‭. ‬For others‭, ‬it starts months earlier‭, ‬with moodboards‭, ‬guest lists‭, ‬elaborate decor concepts and countless decisions about how‭ ‬to transform a familiar space into something extraordinary‭.‬

In Dubai‭, ‬where the festive season brings with it a calendar of lavish gatherings‭, ‬hosting a Diwali party has become something of an art form‭. ‬Private villas are transformed with intricate floral installations‭, ‬gardens come alive with carefully curated lighting and dining tables are dressed to reflect themes that have been planned down to the smallest detail‭. ‬From bespoke invitations and personalised beverages to elaborate entrances and thoughtfully chosen return favours‭, ‬the modern Diwali celebration has become a masterclass in creating memorable experiences that bring people together‭.‬

But behind the seemingly effortless glamour of these evenings lies months of preparation‭, ‬creative planning and a rather meticulous attention to detail‭. ‬And while the scale of celebrations may have grown‭, ‬those who host and design them say the definition of luxury is also evolving‭.‬

For Indian couple Aarushi‭, ‬a creative strategist‭, ‬and Aditya‭, ‬a consultant‭, ‬hosting Diwali has become an annual tradition that began long before they started organising elaborate celebrations in Dubai‭. ‬“It all began when we were students in the UK‭. ‬Our campus had only a handful of Indian students‭, ‬so we took it upon ourselves to‭ ‬host Diwali for everyone who was missing their family during the festival‭,‬”‭ ‬they recall‭.‬

The tradition followed them to Dubai‭, ‬where their annual gathering now brings together friends from different chapters of their‭ ‬lives‭, ‬many of whom reunite only on this occasion‭. ‬There is also a particularly sentimental reason behind their enthusiasm for the festival‭. ‬“Our love story actually began at a Diwali party‭, ‬it's where our paths first crossed many years ago‭. ‬That is why we always go all out‭.‬”

For the couple‭, ‬the process begins not with the guest list or menu‭, ‬but with a concept‭. ‬Every year brings an entirely new theme‭,‬‭ ‬around which the rest of the evening is carefully designed‭. ‬“We always start with the concept and we start months in advance‭. ‬Each year has a brand-new one and everything else flows from it‭ ‬-‭ ‬the decor‭, ‬the menu‭, ‬the drinks‭, ‬the activity and even the return favours‭.‬”

Planning early is particularly important in Dubai‭, ‬where the festive calendar fills up quickly‭. ‬The couple sends out save-the-dates at least two months in advance‭, ‬ensuring their guests can reserve the evening before other invitations begin arriving‭.‬

Once the concept has been finalised‭, ‬the attention turns to creating an experience that feels cohesive from beginning to end‭. ‬Even the invitation is designed to introduce guests to the theme before they arrive‭. ‬“Luxury‭, ‬for us‭, ‬is a little bit of drama and a lot of detail‭,‬”‭ ‬they add‭. ‬“We want guests to have a real wow moment the second they walk in‭, ‬our space/venue completely transformed around that year's concept‭, ‬overflowing with florals and glowing with‭ ‬diyas‭ ‬and candles‭.‬”

The couple also considers how guests will travel to and from the venue‭, ‬whether through valet arrangements‭, ‬private cars or discounts for safe driver services‭. ‬Each person is welcomed personally at the entrance‭, ‬while the food‭, ‬drinks and return favours are individually considered‭.‬

For‭ ‬Jai Sharma‭, ‬founder of Envelop Designs Arabia‭, ‬an experience design studio specialising in immersive environments‭, ‬this shift towards more thoughtful celebrations reflects a broader change in what clients expect from luxury events‭. ‬“A few years ago‭, ‬luxe mostly meant more‭. ‬More gold‭, ‬more flowers‭, ‬more lights‭, ‬a bigger entrance‭. ‬Today‭, ‬when someone says luxe‭,‬‭ ‬they usually mean they want the evening to feel considered‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.

‬This philosophy also influences how Sharma approaches the initial consultation‭. ‬Rather than beginning with colour palettes or floral preferences‭, ‬he asks clients about their childhood memories‭, ‬family rituals and what Diwali has traditionally meant in their homes‭. ‬“The question has moved from how grand it should look to how it should make their guests feel‭. ‬Diwali is a festival people carry‭ ‬deep memories of‭, ‬so hosts don't want a generic party‭. ‬They want it to feel like their Diwali‭.‬”

Of course‭, ‬the visual appeal of a Diwali celebration remains an important part of the experience‭, ‬particularly in a city where elaborate festive gatherings have become increasingly popular‭. ‬According to Fatema Nimuchwala‭, ‬owner of The Event Tree‭, ‬clients are paying closer attention to how every part of their celebration looks‭, ‬from the entrance to the smallest decorative corner‭. ‬“Today‭, ‬it's about being aesthetically driven‭, ‬with grandeur at its peak and every corner being Instagram-worthy‭. ‬A dedicated wall is now designed just for selfies‭,‬”‭ ‬she says‭.‬

Interestingly‭, ‬while the appetite for visually striking settings remains strong‭, ‬Nimuchwala is also seeing a move towards more refined styling‭. ‬“Today‭, ‬less is more‭. ‬However‭, ‬minimalism still has to be extraordinary‭, ‬elegant‭, ‬refined‭, ‬and stunning to the eye‭.‬”

The growing preference for artificial flowers is another change she has observed‭, ‬with clients opting for elaborate arrangements‭ ‬that can achieve a particular aesthetic without compromising on creativity‭. ‬

When it comes to where hosts are investing their budgets‭, ‬outdoor spaces are proving especially popular‭. ‬“The lighting of the entire villa and backyard remain the most favourite and most invested-in spaces‭, ‬followed by the lounging area‭,‬”‭ ‬she explains‭, ‬adding that the pleasant weather during the festive season makes poolside gatherings an attractive option‭.‬

Themes‭, ‬too‭, ‬are becoming increasingly imaginative‭. ‬From Mahjong parties‭, ‬card parties and musical evenings to‭ ‬patakha‭-‬inspired celebrations and garden brunches‭, ‬hosts are exploring ways to give their gatherings a distinctive personality‭. ‬Yet‭, ‬even amidst the contemporary styling‭, ‬certain traditional elements remain indispensable‭. ‬“No matter how aesthetic or grand the decor is‭, ‬marigold and‭ ‬rangoli‭ ‬remain beautifully woven into it‭,‬”‭ ‬says Nimuchwala‭.‬

Sharma has noticed a renewed appreciation for traditional Indian craftsmanship‭, ‬with clients increasingly drawn to handcrafted terracotta‭, ‬sculptural‭ ‬diyas‭, ‬intricate Indian motifs and statement installations inspired by marigolds‭. ‬“We never recreate tradition‭, ‬we look for its essence‭. ‬Everyone knows the obvious symbols‭, ‬and they're beautiful‭, ‬but when every celebration uses the same ones‭, ‬they stop meaning anything‭.‬”

While flowers‭, ‬lighting and installations may be the most visible elements of a celebration‭, ‬experienced hosts know that some of‭ ‬the most important decisions are the ones guests may never consciously notice‭. ‬

For Sharma‭, ‬one such detail is scent‭. ‬“Light shapes emotion‭, ‬sound creates rhythm‭, ‬but scent evokes memory‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“Guests will rarely say the entrance smelled wonderful‭, ‬but they walk in and something in them settles‭, ‬because it smells like a‭ ‬festival‭, ‬like home‭, ‬like something familiar‭.‬”

Nimuchwala similarly believes that the entrance deserves particular attention‭, ‬as it establishes the atmosphere before guests have even stepped inside‭. ‬“One of the key aspects is convincing clients to invest in entrance decor‭, ‬as that is where the entire mood and vibe are set‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭.‬

But designing a celebration within a private home also comes with its own challenges‭. ‬Unlike purpose-built event venues‭, ‬villas‭ ‬and apartments have existing layouts‭, ‬limited capacities and practical constraints that must be carefully considered‭.‬

For Sharma‭, ‬the solution is to treat the home as a journey‭, ‬allowing guests to discover different elements of the celebration as‭ ‬they move from one space to another‭. ‬“The entrance becomes a threshold and each room is its own chapter with its own light and mood‭, ‬so guests discover the evening as‭ ‬they move through it‭.‬”

For Aarushi and Aditya‭, ‬however‭, ‬there's one element of hosting on which they refuse to compromise‭: ‬the food‭. ‬Self-confessed food enthusiasts‭, ‬the couple takes a hands‭-‬on approach to curating their menus‭, ‬often creating fusion dishes and developing their own beverages‭. ‬They even teach the recipes to the people in charge ahead of the celebration‭, ‬ensuring the beverages are prepared exactly as intended‭.‬

Naming the dishes and drinks has become one of their favourite parts of the planning process‭. ‬Music is another priority‭, ‬alongside interactive stalls or activities designed around the annual theme‭. ‬With guests arriving from different social circles‭, ‬the couple wants to create opportunities for strangers to strike up conversations and leave as friends‭.‬

Certain traditions‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬remain unchanged regardless of the concept‭. ‬Diyas‭ ‬are lit before guests arrive‭, ‬fresh flowers fill the home‭, ‬and‭ ‬mithai‭ (‬sweets‭) ‬is always served as a reminder of the festive sweets exchanged by their families‭.‬

There's also the tradition of sending every guest home with a return favour‭, ‬carefully selected to complement the evening's theme‭. ‬And after years of hosting‭, ‬the couple has learned that the secret to enjoying their own celebrations lies in preparing‭ ‬early enough to avoid last-minute pressures‭. ‬“If you splurge on one thing‭, ‬make it the food‭, ‬because it's what people remember long after the night ends‭.‬”

Ultimately‭, ‬while the visual language of luxury Diwali celebrations continues to evolve‭, ‬the sentiment behind them remains remarkably familiar‭. ‬

And for Aarushi and Aditya‭, ‬the real measure of a successful evening is not whether every detail was executed perfectly‭, ‬but whether their guests leave feeling welcomed‭, ‬already looking forward to the following year‭. ‬“Our Diwali parties are about people‭, ‬not perfection‭,‬”‭ ‬they say‭. ‬“To us‭, ‬true luxury is not only what guests see‭, ‬but the time‭, ‬thought and care that go into every detail‭. ‬Because long after the‭ ‬evening is over‭, ‬what stays with people is how you made them‭ ‬feel‭.‬”

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