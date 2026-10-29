'Avengers: Doomsday' To Release In India A Day Before US Premiere

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Marvel fans in India will get to watch Avengers: Doomsday a day earlier than those in the United States, with the film now scheduled to hit Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026.

The announcement was made by Marvel India on Wednesday alongside a special Diwali message from Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

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The upcoming superhero film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a day before its scheduled US release on December 18.

In a video shared by Marvel India, Robert greeted Indian fans with Namaste India before he and Chris reflected on the meaning of Diwali.

Chris spoke about the festival marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, while Robert joked that the upcoming Marvel film might take things in a darker direction.

The two ended their message by wishing fans a happy Diwali and reminding them that they would see them in Avengers: Doomsday.

The film marks Robert's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although he will be taking on a different role this time.

After playing Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, for more than a decade, the actor will return as the villain Doctor Doom.

Chris will also reprise his role as Steve Rogers, better known as Captain America, following his previous appearances in the Marvel films.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd and Vanessa Kirby.

Several actors from the X-Men films are also returning, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

The film follows 2019's Avengers: Endgame and is set to be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars.

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