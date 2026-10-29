Inside Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth Celebrations With Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth in the US with her family, offering fans a glimpse into the intimate festivities through a series of Instagram stories.

The actor shared special moments from the occasion, which included a sweet mehendi design, adorable family moments and a picture with her husband, Nick Jonas, after what appeared to be the completion of the traditional ritual.

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In one of her Instagram stories, Priyanka showcased a DIY mehendi design on her palm, featuring the initials 'NJ' for Nick Jonas and 'MM' for their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka also shared a heartwarming picture of Nick spending time with Malti Marie, captioning it,“Daddy's home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.” The candid family moment captured the spirit of the celebration, with the actor expressing her joy at having her loved ones together for the occasion.

For the festivities, Priyanka embraced traditional Indian attire, dressing in a vibrant red outfit with gold detailing. She completed her look with sindoor, traditional jewellery and subtle makeup, keeping her festive appearance elegant. In another story, she was seen waiting for the moon to appear, playfully asking,“When will this moon come out?”

The actor later shared a picture with Nick as the couple appeared to have completed the Karwa Chauth ritual.

Priyanka's glimpses from the celebration offered fans a peek into how the actor marked Karwa Chauth away from India, keeping up with her annual ritual.

Several celebrities in India too have shared glimpses from their Karwa Chauth celebrations, with the festive fervour gripping the country.

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