QSE Index Closes Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Thursday lower by 63.17 points, or 0.69 percent, to end at 9,151.18.



Trading volume reached 163,515,761 shares, with turnover totaling QR 440,320,090.241 through 31,268 transactions across all sectors.



The shares of 16 companies advanced during the session, and those of 32 others declined, while four companies kept their previous closing prices unchanged.



Market capitalization stood at QR 556,034,987,010.118 at the close of trading, up from QR 559,849,145,961.330 in the previous session.