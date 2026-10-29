Nurturing Faith, Discipline And Unity: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Maalims Advance Spiritual Well-Being

Spiritual well-being, moral integrity and religious harmony remain essential pillars of military discipline, personnel resilience and institutional cohesion. The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to invest in religious guidance and pastoral care as integral components of holistic personnel welfare and operational effectiveness.

The KDF Maalims Retreat, held in Nakuru, brought together Muslim religious instructors for professional development, knowledge sharing and reflection on their role in nurturing spiritual values, moral discipline and unity within the military.

Officially opening the retreat, the KDF Muslim Council Chairperson, Brigadier (Dr) Ismail Awle, underscored the importance of professionalism, integrity and dedication in delivering effective religious instruction and pastoral care to service personnel.

He emphasised the critical role of Maalims in promoting spiritual resilience, ethical conduct, mutual respect and harmonious relations across the KDF, noting that sound moral values contribute to discipline, cohesion and effective military service.

Brigadier (Dr) Awle encouraged participants to exchange experiences, address emerging challenges and develop practical approaches to enhancing religious instruction and spiritual support within military formations and units.

The retreat provided a platform for continuous learning, professional engagement and the exchange of best practices, equipping Maalims to respond effectively to the spiritual and pastoral needs of Muslim personnel.

The initiative reaffirmed KDF's commitment to holistic personnel development, recognising that spiritual resilience, moral discipline and mutual understanding are fundamental to a cohesive, professional and mission-ready force.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.