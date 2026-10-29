Edelman US CEO Kirsty Graham To Leave After Six Years
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Kirsty Graham is leaving Edelman after six years with the firm, with global chief operating officer Matt Harrington stepping in as interim US CEO while the agency searches for a permanent successor.
Graham, who has led Edelman's US business for nearly three years, will step down from her management responsibilities Monday but remain with the firm through the end of the quarter to support clients and help with the transition, according to internal memos sent Thursday by Graham and CEO Richard Edelman.
Harrington, who previously served as Edelman's US CEO before becoming global COO, will assume the interim role next week.
Graham joined Edelman from Pfizer in 2020, initially leading its global health business before taking on responsibility for global practices and sectors. She also led the firm's global public affairs practice before being named US CEO.
Her tenure included helping clients navigate the Covid pandemic and, more recently, overseeing the US business during a period of significant change for Edelman and the broader communications industry.
In his memo to employees, Richard Edelman credited Graham with providing strong leadership and serving as a trusted counselor to major clients.
"She has also been willing to challenge our thinking and push us to be better," Edelman wrote. "I have valued her perspective and her commitment to our people and clients."
In her own message to employees, Graham reflected on joining the firm at the start of the pandemic and the opportunities she had to lead different parts of the business.
"Few places, let alone agencies, give you a front-row seat to how business shapes the world," she wrote. "I'm grateful for every hard problem and every client who trusted us."
Graham did not indicate her next move.
Edelman said Harrington's previous experience leading the US business and his continued involvement with major US clients made him well positioned to oversee the transition.
"He knows our people and our business, and I am confident in his ability to lead us through this transition," Edelman wrote.
Graham, who has led Edelman's US business for nearly three years, will step down from her management responsibilities Monday but remain with the firm through the end of the quarter to support clients and help with the transition, according to internal memos sent Thursday by Graham and CEO Richard Edelman.
Harrington, who previously served as Edelman's US CEO before becoming global COO, will assume the interim role next week.
Graham joined Edelman from Pfizer in 2020, initially leading its global health business before taking on responsibility for global practices and sectors. She also led the firm's global public affairs practice before being named US CEO.
Her tenure included helping clients navigate the Covid pandemic and, more recently, overseeing the US business during a period of significant change for Edelman and the broader communications industry.
In his memo to employees, Richard Edelman credited Graham with providing strong leadership and serving as a trusted counselor to major clients.
"She has also been willing to challenge our thinking and push us to be better," Edelman wrote. "I have valued her perspective and her commitment to our people and clients."
In her own message to employees, Graham reflected on joining the firm at the start of the pandemic and the opportunities she had to lead different parts of the business.
"Few places, let alone agencies, give you a front-row seat to how business shapes the world," she wrote. "I'm grateful for every hard problem and every client who trusted us."
Graham did not indicate her next move.
Edelman said Harrington's previous experience leading the US business and his continued involvement with major US clients made him well positioned to oversee the transition.
"He knows our people and our business, and I am confident in his ability to lead us through this transition," Edelman wrote.
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