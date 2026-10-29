The Target Was Only The Beginning: Copper Vs. Palladium

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a copper and palladium market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Well, here's something worth thinking about.

What happens when a market reaches a downside target we've been watching for days? Does the decline finally run out of steam? Do buyers seize the opportunity to fight back or do sellers simply move on to their next objective?

This week, two metals are offering surprisingly different answers.

Copper has been attempting a comeback after completing an ABC correction we'd been tracking through several earlier Labs. Palladium, meanwhile, has continued struggling despite reaching important downside objectives of its own.

And Wednesday has brought another twist.

Both markets have given buyers opportunities to improve their positions. But the way those opportunities have developed tells us something important about the difference between a potential reversal and a bearish trend that refuses to let go.

One market is challenging resistance that could open the door to a larger recovery while the other is still struggling to reclaim the technical ground it recently lost.

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So, what makes their situations so different? And more importantly, what would convince us that the next meaningful move is beginning?

Let's follow the evidence.

Palladium (PA.F) - The Bulls' Fibonacci Victory Doesn't Last Long

Well, palladium buyers haven't had much time to enjoy yesterday's achievement.

Tuesday's daily close above the 150% Fibonacci extension at 1025.29 invalidated the earlier minor breakdown below that level - a small victory, certainly, but a victory, nonetheless.

Unfortunately, Wednesday's price action has already put it under serious pressure. The session opened with a bullish gap at 1028-1035, but buyers couldn't even reach the first bearish gap overhead at 1045-1052.

As a result, sellers returned, swept through the morning gap and pushed palladium back below 1025.29. Such price action keeps our bearish scenario firmly in play.

As discussed in yesterday's Premium Lab Note #244, sellers still have an important potential destination: the 997-1010 support combination, including the psychological 1000 barrier and nearby support around 996.80.

Another daily close below 1025.29 would strengthen the argument for renewed downside pressure. A close below 1028 would also confirm closure of today's bullish opening gap.

What would improve the bulls' position?

Recovering both bearish gaps at 1045-1052 and 1052-1056 would be a meaningful first step, but challenging the broader bearish structure would also require regaining the previously broken lower boundary of the red declining channel.

Until then, sellers retain the stronger argument.

Palladium remains deeply oversold, so a defensive rebound near 1000 is entirely possible. However, that alone wouldn't establish a bullish reversal.

For now, buyers have failed to build on yesterday's Fibonacci recovery and the bears remain in charge.

Daily Takeaways: Palladium has returned intraday below the 150% Fibonacci extension at 1025.29 after its morning bullish gap was swept. A daily close below 1025.29 would strengthen the bearish case for another test of 997-1010 and the psychological 1000 level. Recovering both bearish gaps through 1056 and the broken red channel boundary would challenge that scenario. Weekly breakdown confirmation remains pending.

Copper (HG.F) - Two Breakouts Confirmed. One Stubborn Gap Remains.

Copper bulls have certainly made progress.

Tuesday's daily close confirmed breakouts above two important consolidation boundaries: the blue formation's upper limit at 663.80 and the purple consolidation's upper line at 664.60. That's a meaningful improvement following the completion of our earlier ABC downside projection near 637.

But one obstacle remained... the October 15 bearish gap at 663.30-666.05.

Looking at the chart, we see Wednesday has turned that unfinished business into the market's central battleground.

The session opened with a small bullish gap at 665.25-665.93, giving buyers another opportunity to press higher. They took advantage, reaching 667.05 and briefly moving above the bearish gap's upper boundary, but the bears weren't ready to surrender.

So, despite the intraday volatility, yesterday's breakout hasn't yet been invalidated, but the next step remains unfinished.

A daily close above 666.05 would confirm closure of the October 15 bearish gap and strengthen the bullish continuation scenario. In this case, the next important objective would then become the familiar 678.05-679 resistance area, where the September 25 bearish gap previously stopped buyers.

What if the bears successfully defend 666.05?

Another pullback could follow, particularly if copper closes back below the recovered consolidation boundaries. That would bring the green rising trendline into focus - the same line that forms the lower boundary of the weekly rising wedge. A failed defense of the green trendline would revive the bearish continuation scenario, potentially bringing the deeper 625-629 support combination back into focus.

For now, though, copper buyers have made their intentions clear - they've recovered important territory and now they need to get through the resistance that's still standing in their way.

Daily Takeaways: Tuesday's close confirmed breakouts above 663.80 and 664.60. A daily close above 666.05 would confirm closure of the October 15 bearish gap and strengthen the case for a move toward 678.05-679. Rejection could trigger a pullback toward the green trendline, especially if the consolidation breakouts are invalidated. The weekly wedge breakdown remains confirmed until a weekly close back above its lower boundary.

What About the Other Four Markets?

The story doesn't end with copper and palladium.

The U.S. dollar has reached an important resistance combination, where the outcome of today's battle could determine whether its recent recovery continues or gives way to another pullback. Gold is facing a different challenge. After reclaiming important technical territory, buyers now need to demonstrate that they can defend it. Silver has produced an interesting bullish candlestick, but the resistance barriers that previously limited its recovery remain firmly in place.

And platinum?

An encouraging rebound from historical support has created a fascinating technical setup, although buyers still need to deliver more convincing confirmation.

These developments raise an important question: which recent bullish signals deserve our attention, and which are simply temporary interruptions in a larger bearish move?

In today's complete Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we examine these four additional markets, connect their latest price action with our earlier scenarios, and identify the levels and closing confirmations that could shape their next moves.

Final Thought - A Target Isn't a Turning Point

Reaching a projected price target can be satisfying. It tells us that an earlier technical scenario has developed as anticipated, but it doesn't tell us what happens next.

Sometimes buyers use that moment to reclaim lost ground, sometimes sellers retain enough strength to extend the decline and that's why the market's reaction to a completed move often matters more than the target itself.

The next chapter isn't determined by yesterday's projection. It's determined by what buyers and sellers can actually accomplish today.

Follow the evidence, respect the confirmation, and stay curious about what comes next.

Anna

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