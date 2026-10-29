Daily Gold Trading Report - Thursday, October 29, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold holds above the $4,034 breakout this morning, but the rally has stalled under $4,069, and today's GDP and inflation data decide whether the breakout extends or gives way.

Thursday's session is open and gold is trading near $4,062, after an early high near $4,069 and an early low near $4,052. The week spent coiling between $3,989 and $4,034 broke upward, the pullback held the breakout, and the spike toward $4,083 failed to extend. The question today is whether the breakout holds into the US growth and inflation data, or gives way before the announcement.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $4,100 (R3), a round-number extension above the visible range, then $4,085 (R2), just above the week's visible high near $4,083, and $4,069 (R1), this morning's early high. The pivot sits at $4,062, this morning's live spot at the TradingView capture. Below, $4,052 (S1) is this morning's early low, $4,034 (S2) is the breakout level defended through the October 28 pullback, and $4,020 (S3) is the lower edge of the recent support band. The bias is Neutral: the breakout held, but rallies are capped and price is straddling its short-term averages while it waits for a catalyst. A sustained break below $4,034 flips the bias Bearish toward $4,020 and then $4,000; a hold above $4,069 opens $4,085 and then $4,100.

Advertisement

30m

Why the macro tape is heavy

The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on October 28, in a 10-2 decision, with two dissents in favour of a rate hike. Chair Kevin Warsh avoided firm forward guidance at the press conference, stressing that fighting inflation should not mean stopping economic growth, and markets left the meeting still pricing roughly an 83% to 85% chance of a December hike, according to CME FedWatch readings reported around the decision. That hawkish lean is the main weight on gold this morning.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits just above the 5.00% threshold, near 5.01% to 5.04%, after rising through the decision. Above 5.00%, holding non-yielding gold carries a real opportunity cost, and every rally toward $4,069 has met sellers while yields stay pinned up here. The dollar index is near 102.4, close to a two-week high, which adds a second headwind: a firm dollar makes gold dearer for buyers in other currencies.

Crude oil tells the other half of the story. Brent crude trades near $113 to $115 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $100 to $103, after easing from last week's highs above $117 on hopes of renewed Middle East diplomacy. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have been working to revive talks with Iranian officials, but Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia continue, tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, and the dispute over sanctions and maritime access is unresolved. The result is a tug of war for gold: war risk supports defensive demand, while higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which caps the safe-haven bid. That tension is exactly why gold is chopping instead of running.

What to watch today

Today's calendar is the week's main event: the advance third-quarter GDP report, September personal consumption expenditures inflation data, and weekly initial jobless claims, all in the US morning session, with the Bank of Japan decision following on Friday.

Federal Reserve hold on October 28: rates held at 3.75% to 4.00% in a 10-2 vote, with a December hike still priced as the likelier outcome Q3 GDP advance and September PCE inflation today: the data that moves the December hike bet Hormuz and Iran wire: diplomatic hopes eased oil from last week's highs, but shipping disruption keeps the premium in place Bullish trigger: a hold above $4,069 (R1) targets $4,085 (R2) then $4,100 (R3) Bearish trigger: a sustained break below $4,034 (S2) targets $4,020 (S3) then $4,000

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

Research mining stocks at the Investorideas free stock directory

Axel Merk: What Warsh's Fed Approach Means for Gold, & Gold Stocks