Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) Soars On Solid Third Quarter

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC )(TSX:BHC ), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company.

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainers list today following third quarter news. Bausch is trading at 11.92 +2.25 (+23.27%) on volume of over 1.5 Million shares. The stock is trading at 8.55 +1.63 (+23.55%) on volume of over 11 Million shares.

Bausch Health announced its third quarter 2026 financial results and other key updates from the quarter.

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The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $50 million share repurchase program, with the primary objective of offsetting dilution associated with the anticipated vesting of management equity awards in 2027.

Third Quarter Consolidated Revenues of $2.94 billion, up 10% on a Reported basis and 8% on an Organic basis over the prior year period GAAP Net Income Attributable to Bausch Health of $436 million and GAAP Net Income of $446 million GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to Bausch Health of $1.15 compared to $0.48 in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share of $1.77 compared to $1.16 in the prior year period, an increase of 53% Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health of $1,305 million, up 32% over the prior year period

Delivered fourteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, with 12% Reported and 8% Organic Revenue1 growth and 32% Adjusted EBITDA growth Net Income increased $205 million over the prior year Generated $581 million in Cash Provided by Operating Activities and $539 million in Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations Raising full year 2026 Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations1 guidance

BAUSCH HEALTH EXCLUDING BAUSCH + LOMB THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

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