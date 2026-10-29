Palladium Breaks $1,000. Platinum Falls Below $1,500. What Happens Next?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a platinum and palladium market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Well, the bears have certainly been busy.

Two precious metals have just fallen below key psychological price barriers, and the timing couldn't be better.

Palladium has fallen below 1000, entering territory we identified as a key potential support area more than a week ago. Platinum, meanwhile, has fallen below 1500 after buyers failed to turn an earlier recovery attempt into a convincing reversal.

Two markets, two important support areas and two rather uncomfortable situations for the bulls.

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But here's where things get interesting.

Breaking below support during a trading session isn't necessarily the same as confirming a lasting breakdown. Sometimes sellers manage to defend their advantage through the close, opening the door to another decline. Other times, buyers fight back and turn an apparent bearish victory into a failed breakdown.

So, have the bears just cleared the way toward their next downside objectives? Or will these key psychological levels trigger a stronger defensive response?

Today's price action gives us plenty to examine, and the closing prices could provide the next important clues.

Let's take a closer look.

Platinum (PL.F) - The Recovery Falls Apart. Is 1446 Next?

Yesterday, platinum buyers had a chance to build on their recovery from the key 1500 support level.

Instead, they ran into trouble.

The attempt to close Monday's bearish gap at 1555-1562 failed, and the subsequent retreat brought prices dangerously close to the July low and Wednesday's bullish opening gap. That already warned that the developing bullish reversal scenario was losing credibility.

And Thursday's sellers wasted little time taking advantage.

Their attack swept through Wednesday's bullish gap at 1537-1546, pushed platinum below the July low around 1539, and then carried prices beneath the psychological 1500 barrier.

But the bears didn't stop there.

The decline also breached the lower boundary of the red declining channel, taking platinum down to 1478.75. That's a significant deterioration in the technical picture.

The potential island-style reversal we discussed yesterday had never received convincing confirmation, and now another downside objective is coming into focus.

If sellers maintain their advantage and platinum finishes the session below both 1500 and the channel's lower boundary, the daily 127.2% Fibonacci extension around 1446.41 could become the next important destination.

But what if buyers fight back?

A recovery above 1500 and the channel boundary before the daily close would invalidate today's breakdown beneath that support combination and weaken the immediate bearish argument.

That would be encouraging, but buyers would still need to recover considerable technical ground before a convincing bullish reversal could develop.

For now, the message is clear: the bulls had a chance to stabilize, but they failed to protect it, and today's close will help determine whether the bears can turn that failure into another meaningful decline.

Daily Takeaways: Platinum has fallen below the July low of 1500 and the lower boundary of the red declining channel intraday. A daily close below the channel and 1500 would strengthen the bearish case, with 1446.41 as the next conditional target. Recovering both barriers before the close would invalidate the immediate breakdown and improve the chances of stabilization.

Palladium (PA.F) - We Marked the 1000 Zone. The Bears Have Arrived.

Sometimes the most interesting market developments begin with a level identified well before the price actually reaches it.

On October 22, in Premium Lab Note #241, we wrote:

We returned to that same support combination inyesterday's Free Lab Note.

And today?

Palladium didn't just reach our projected support area. It fell below it.

Thursday's sellers pushed prices to 990.75, moving beneath the psychological 1000 barrier and the daily 161.8% Fibonacci extension near 996.80. That's an important continuation of the bearish scenario we've been tracking across several sessions.

But reaching a support zone, or even temporarily breaking beneath it, doesn't automatically tell us what happens next, which is why today's close deserves particular attention.

If buyers recover 1000 before the session ends, the intraday breakdown beneath that psychological barrier would be invalidated. Such a development could encourage a corrective rebound, potentially bringing the previously broken lower boundary of the red declining channel back into focus.

That wouldn't automatically reverse the broader bearish trend, but it would demonstrate that buyers are finally putting up a meaningful defense.

What if they fail?

A daily close below 1000 would confirm the breakdown beneath that barrier and strengthen the case for another decline. In that case, the next key potential destination would be the green declining support line around 970, based on the March and June lows. That's a considerably more uncomfortable prospect for buyers.

Of course, the daily indicators remain deeply oversold, with RSI around 21 and Stochastic near 10. A defensive reaction around current prices wouldn't be surprising, but we've already seen several rebound attempts fail before buyers could recover meaningful resistance.

For now, the bears have delivered another important stage of our earlier roadmap. The next question is whether palladium can defend 1000 before the closing bell or whether the market is preparing another move south.

Daily Takeaways: Palladium has reached and moved below the previously identified 997-1010 support cluster, with today's low at 990.75. A recovery above 1000 before the daily close would invalidate the intraday breakdown and favor a potential rebound toward the broken red channel boundary. A daily close below 1000 would strengthen the bearish continuation scenario and bring the green support line around 970 into focus.

What About the Other Four Markets?

Palladium and platinum selling pressure isn't the only key development today.

The U.S. dollar is struggling to overcome a familiar resistance level, leaving buyers with another difficult decision. Gold is testing whether a recently recovered technical boundary can hold up amid renewed selling pressure. Silver has established another local low and is approaching a downside objective we've been tracking in recent analyses. Copper has delivered an intriguing twist: after successfully overcoming several resistance barriers, buyers have run into trouble near an important Fibonacci level.

Could these setbacks turn into another wave of bearish continuation? Or will today's close give buyers a reason to challenge that view?

In today's complete Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we examine these four additional markets, connect their latest developments with our previous scenarios, and identify the critical levels that could shape the next move.

Final Thought - The Level Matters. The Reaction Matters More.

Watching a market finally reach a support area we've been discussing for days is particularly revealing. The arrival matters, but the real test begins when buyers and sellers decide what happens next.

Will buyers defend the level? Will sellers confirm the breakdown? And will the resulting price action give us enough evidence to reconsider our expectations?

Those questions turn a technical projection into a useful market roadmap.

Why?

Because reaching an important price level is only part of the story.... what happens there can tell us much more about where the market may be heading.

Stay curious, watch the confirmation, and let price action reveal the next chapter.

Follow the evidence, respect the confirmation, and stay curious about what comes next.

Anna

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