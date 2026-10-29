HKPC's Logtech Expo 2026 Successfully Held Today

1. Mr YAU Cheuk Hang, Vic, JP (middle), Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR Government, Mr DU Yonghai (right), Chief Innovation Officer of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, and Ms Karen FUNG, Chief Marketing Officer of the Hong Kong Productivity Council officiate at the Opening Ceremony of LogTech Expo 2026.

2. Mr YAU Cheuk Hang, Vic, JP, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR Government, delivers remarks at the Opening Ceremony of LogTech Expo 2026, sharing insights on logistics technology and smart logistics development.

3. Mr DU Yonghai, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC, said that AI is increasingly becoming a key driver of transformation and upgrading across the logistics industry. He noted that HKPC will continue to promote the adoption of AI and advanced logistics technologies to help the industry enhance competitiveness and operational efficiency.

4. Mr DU Yonghai, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC, said that AI is increasingly becoming a key driver of transformation and upgrading across the logistics industry. He noted that HKPC will continue to promote the adoption of AI and advanced logistics technologies to help the industry enhance competitiveness and operational efficiency.

5. Mr YAU Cheuk Hang, Vic, JP, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR Government, toured the exhibition and exchanged views with exhibitors on the latest applications of AI, automation and smart logistics technologies.

6. The opening seminar,“Smart Tools for Logistics: Practical AI Applications and Insights”, was moderated by Ryan IP(1st left), Vice President and Executive Director of the Public Policy Institute of Our Hong Kong Foundation, and featured Professor LAI Kee-hung(2nd left), Head of the Department of Logistics and Maritime Studies and Chair Professor of Shipping and Logistics at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Sunny HO, MH, JP, FCILT, (2nd right), Executive Director of the Hong Kong Shippers' Council; Keno CHEUNG Tai-yip, (1st right), President of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong; and Suki CHEUNG Shuk-ming, (middle), Chief Executive Officer of MG Ship. Together, they explored how AI can enhance logistics operational efficiency, drive supply chain digitalisation and support Hong Kong's development as a smart logistics hub.

7. HSM Industrial Solution Company Limited: Hong Kong's first industrial mobile charging robot addresses the challenge of ageing power grids lacking three-phase power supply, enabling flexible charging for industrial fleets and private vehicles without costly grid upgrades or additional charging infrastructure.

8. Axis Communications Limited: The edge AI monitoring system integrates video analytics, temperature sensing and gas detection technologies to identify workplace safety incidents in real time and issue instant alerts, enhancing warehouse safety management.

9. BPS Logistics Technology (HKLTS): Equipped with infrared sensing capabilities, the quadruped inspection robot is specifically designed for inspection tasks and operations in hazardous environments across construction sites and logistics facilities, helping to reduce personnel safety risks.

10. Summation Solutions: The RFID inventory robot can automatically scan warehouse racks up to 2.8 metres in height, significantly improving inventory accuracy while reducing manpower requirements.

11. Million Tech Development Limited: The automated labelling system uses robotic arms to precisely handle goods of different shapes, effectively reducing labour costs and training requirements in logistics packaging operations.

12. The Embodied AI International Applications Hub under the Hong Kong Industrial Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Centre (FLAIR): Designed for small-parcel sorting, the humanoid robot is capable of operating 24/7 and is continuously being enhanced to meet the diverse parcel-handling needs of Hong Kong's logistics sector.