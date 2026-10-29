Ushakov: Date Of Trilateral Talks Depends On Kyiv's Actions
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Foreign Policy Assistant Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the timing of trilateral negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine depends, among other things, on Kyiv's actions in the coming days.
In an interview with Vesti, Ushakov said that Moscow will announce the date of trilateral talks after Russia's National Unity Day, celebrated on November 4, and added that talks will clearly not take place before the celebrations.
"We'll see how our Ukrainian rivals behave during these days. That's also significant. If there are any large-scale bombings during public events, that will probably also somehow affect our mood," Putin's aide noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment