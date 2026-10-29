Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Spanish MEP: Rail Crash Not Linked To Underinvestment

Spanish MEP: Rail Crash Not Linked To Underinvestment


Date: 2026-10-29 03:18:28

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Domenec Ruiz, a Member of the European Parliament for Spain and member of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), said on Thursday that the recent train disaster in Toledo was "not necessarily connected to a general lack of investment" in the country's railway network.

Speaking to the BBC, Devesa described the crash as "very different" from a January incident on the same line that killed 46 people. He said the leading theory pointed to "first the failure of the electronic system and then a human mistake," calling for a technical and policy review.

Meanwhile, Castilla-La Mancha President Emiliano Garcia-Page confirmed that the death toll had risen to 69.

MENAFN29102026000195011045ID1111886975


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search