Domenec Ruiz, a Member of the European Parliament for Spain and member of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), said on Thursday that the recent train disaster in Toledo was "not necessarily connected to a general lack of investment" in the country's railway network.

Speaking to the BBC, Devesa described the crash as "very different" from a January incident on the same line that killed 46 people. He said the leading theory pointed to "first the failure of the electronic system and then a human mistake," calling for a technical and policy review.

Meanwhile, Castilla-La Mancha President Emiliano Garcia-Page confirmed that the death toll had risen to 69.