Private Military Company Destroys More Than 60 Targets Using Automated Turrets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense reported this.

“The Ministry of Defense and the Brave1 defense innovation cluster are continuing their efforts to integrate automated turrets into the air defense system. More effective systems in service mean more lives saved and a safer sky over Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Brave1 began developing automated turrets back in 2024. Today, such systems are not merely experimental technologies but an integral part of the air defense system.

They are already in service with the Ukrainian Air Force and are destroying enemy threats, including“Banderole” rockets and“Geran-5” drones.

Automated turrets have already destroyed more than 60 targets as part of the private air defense project.

In the last month alone, these systems have destroyed dozens of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv.

“This is the result of systematic work, which proves that the latest Ukrainian developments are capable of effectively countering air threats both on the front lines and over cities, thereby protecting critical infrastructure,” the ministry emphasized.

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The private air defense project is being implemented in accordance with Resolution No. 1506 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated November 19, 2025.

It allows companies to provide additional protection for their employees, production facilities, and energy infrastructure, which are systematically subjected to attacks by enemy drones.

In addition, this decision allows for the rapid scaling up of air defense capabilities without placing an additional burden on the Ukrainian Defense Forces' air defense system.

As reported by Ukrinform, nearly 100 enterprises have joined the pilot project to integrate enterprises -regardless of ownership structure-into Ukraine's air defense system.

Photo: Ministry of Defense