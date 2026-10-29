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Ukraine Strikes Russian Airfield With Neptune Missiles, Two Su-34S Destroyed

Ukraine Strikes Russian Airfield With Neptune Missiles, Two Su-34S Destroyed


Date: 2026-10-29 03:17:51

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, the strike on the site where enemy aircraft were based was carried out using a Neptune coastal missile system.

"As a result of the strike, two Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers were destroyed at the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment, based near the settlement of Oktyabrsky in the Volgograd region, which is part of the 4th Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army," the statement said.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian drone depots, fuel storage site, drone launch site

The Ukrainian Navy stressed that the Su-34 is one of the main platforms used by Russian tactical aviation to launch guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian cities, Defense Forces positions and frontline areas.

As of October 22, Russia's Aerospace Forces had approximately 140 Su-34 aircraft of various modifications in service.

First photo is for illustrative purposes

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UkrinForm

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