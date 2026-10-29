Russian Forces Strike Student Dormitory In Dnipro, Two Teenage Girls Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian forces continue to attack Dnipro. They struck a dormitory at one of the vocational schools with a drone. Several rooms on the top floor caught fire," the statement said.

Later, Hanzha reported on Telegram that two girls had been injured in the Russian attack on the vocational school dormitory.

According to him, the girls are 15 and 16 years old.

They suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel provided them with all necessary assistance at the scene.

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Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said on Telegram that more than 50 windows had been shattered in the building of Vocational School No. 17, which has now come under Russian attack for the second time.

The fire has been extinguished.

"Young people staying there will be relocated to other dormitories today. Some have decided to go home. It's just an ordinary vocational school where students train to become machine-tool operators, cooks and welders," the mayor said.

Earlier reports said that tomorrow would be a day of mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the attack on the Dnipro railway station. The attack claimed 14 lives.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration