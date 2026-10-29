Two-Year-Old Boy Found Murdered In Lakki Marwat After Going Missing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A two-year-old boy, Sohail Khan, who went missing two days ago in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat, has been found dead with his throat slit. A murder case has been registered against unidentified suspects, while police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Lakki Marwat DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada visited the crime scene, reviewed the investigation and directed police to use modern scientific methods to identify the suspects.

According to police, two-year-old Sohail Khan went missing from his home two days ago. His father launched a search for him and also informed the local police, but the child could not be traced.

Two days later, signs of suspicious digging were noticed in a narrow street of the village. A search of the area led to the recovery of the child's body with his throat slit.

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Police reached the scene, collected evidence and launched an investigation. The child's father told police that he had no enmity with anyone.

Meanwhile, DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada visited the crime scene along with police officials and reviewed the progress of the investigation. The officials briefed him on the available evidence and findings. The DPO directed them to use modern scientific methods to identify the suspects and ensure that all legal requirements were fulfilled.

The DPO later visited the victim's home, offered condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that all available resources would be used to ensure justice.

