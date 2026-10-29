Spain Train Crash Death Toll Rises To 74 Three Days Of National Mourning Begin

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) – Spain's Transport Ministry said Thursday that the death toll from a collision between two high-speed trains had risen to 74, with dozens more injured.

The accident occurred Wednesday morning in the Castilla-La Mancha region when a train operated by Spain's state-owned rail company Renfe struck the rear of a stationary train belonging to the private Spanish company Iryo, according to France 24.

Spain began three days of national mourning on Thursday, with flags lowered to half-mast on government buildings and official ceremonies and public events cancelled or scaled back in honor of the victims.

The crash, one of Europe's deadliest rail disasters this century, has raised new questions about the safety of Spain's rail network, after the transport minister cited an "error" and "inexplicable circumstances" that led to the tragedy.

//Petra// AF