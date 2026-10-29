European Stocks Close Higher As ECB Holds Rates, Earnings Lift Sentiment DAX Jumps 1.36%

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- European stock indexes closed collectively higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep interest rates unchanged, as investors continued to assess a new wave of largely positive corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.82 percent at the close, according to CNBC.

The gains were supported by improved investor sentiment following the ECB's monetary policy decision and the release of earnings results that underpinned the markets.

German stocks rose strongly, with the DAX jumping 1.36 percent to record the largest gain among major European indexes.

France's CAC index closed up 1.05 percent, while Britain's FTSE rose 0.26 percent at the end of trading.

//Petra// AF