Russia's Annual Inflation Rises To About 7.1%, Rosstat Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 29 (Petra) – Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said Thursday that the country's annual inflation rate had risen to about 7.1 percent since the beginning of the current year, noting that higher prices for services and basic goods contributed to the increase.

In a press statement, Rosstat said the rise in inflation reflects changes in the pace of consumer price growth, while authorities continue to monitor price developments as part of efforts to contain inflationary pressures and achieve economic stability.

//Petra// AF