Talabat Launches Talabat Grow In Qatar In Collaboration With Qatar Science & Technology

MENAFN - Gulf Times) talabat, the leading everyday app in the MENA region, announced the launch of talabat grow in Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP). The launch event brought together local media, restaurant partners and local entrepreneurs to introduce the programme and showcase how it will support restaurant growth across Qatar.

Through this invite-only initiative, talabat aims to onboard 180 high-potential, locally owned small businesses. Participants will receive hands-on support in performance optimisation, data-driven decision-making and the effective use of digital tools, alongside commercial support, subsidised commission rates and one-to-one guidance from talabat's partner success teams. Delivered over 12 months, it begins with a two-week intensive session, followed by ongoing tailored support.

QSTP joins the programme as a technology innovation partner, aiming to connect local restaurants with startups in its community. Through this collaboration, QSTP hopes to explore whether innovations developed by these startups could potentially help restaurants address everyday challenges, reduce costs, run smoother and grow. Where relevant, promising innovations may be piloted with talabat grow restaurants.

“Qatar has a dynamic and ambitious restaurant community, with many local businesses looking for the right support to take their next step,” said Moaiad Aqel, Managing Director of talabat Qatar.

“Through talabat grow, we want to work more closely with promising restaurant partners, help them better understand their performance and give them practical tools that can support smarter, more sustainable growth. Their success ultimately strengthens the wider food ecosystem in Qatar.”

“Local restaurants are a vital part of Qatar's economy, and the right technology can make a real difference to how far they go,” said Eng. Ahmed Al-Said, Business Development Director, QSTP.“Through our collaboration with talabat, we hope to bring innovation closer to the F&B sector, helping restaurants find practical ways to work smarter and grow, while giving startups the chance to test their solutions in real businesses. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the sector through technology and innovation.”

talabat grow reflects talabat's long-term commitment to Qatar's restaurant community, with QSTP bringing the innovation to help it thrive.

talabat QSTP