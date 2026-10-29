Qatar Participates In 10Th Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Committee For Digital Government In Bahrain

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the State of Qatar participated in the 10th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Digital Government, held on Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the participation of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials responsible for digital government in Council's member states.

The State of Qatar's delegation was headed by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.

The meeting addressed several topics related to the field of digital government, following up on joint initiatives and projects, and developing digital government services, in addition to the exchange of expertise among member states. Discussions also covered opportunities to leverage modern technologies to enhance the efficiency of government performance and the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

During the meeting, HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology affirmed the importance of continued coordination among the GCC countries in developing joint digital government initiatives and leveraging advanced national experiences, thereby contributing to the enhancement of digital integration across the Gulf region.

The State of Qatar continues its efforts to support Gulf cooperation in the field of digital transformation, based on MCIT's commitment to developing digital government, in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030, as well as its ongoing endeavors to enhance the integration of government services, streamline procedures, improve the user experience, and expand the utilization of modern technologies.

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology