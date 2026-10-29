Atlas Welcomes Daniela Machado As West Region Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An industry leader with 20+ years of AEC experience, Machado will lead Atlas' growth and client relationships across the western U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has announced that Daniela Machado, PE, PMP, has joined the company as Senior Vice President and West Region Director.

In this role, Machado will focus on growing Atlas' market presence across the western U.S., strengthening client relationships and creating new opportunities for Atlas employees.

Machado has more than 20 years of experience in the architecture, engineering and construction industry, with a background spanning business operations, strategic growth, project delivery, client development and people leadership. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Regional Business Leader for Stantec's Mountain West Water business, providing leadership for more than 300 professionals across multiple offices and disciplines.

“Daniela brings the combination of strong client relationships, operational leadership and commitment to people that will help us continue building our business in the West,” said Tom Price, Atlas Infrastructure Business President.“Her experience leading teams and growing businesses makes her a great fit for Atlas and for where we're headed.”

Throughout her career, Machado has held leadership roles in operations and project management and has led complex municipal water and wastewater infrastructure programs. Her experience includes workforce planning, leadership development, strategic pursuits and cross-regional collaboration.

Machado holds a Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (School of Mines) in Brazil. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Nevada, Arizona and Utah, and holds the Project Management Professional (PMP) credential.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, consulting and quality management services from more than 100 locations nationwide. With a talent base of more than 3,000 and $650 million in revenue, we deliver infrastructure and environmental solutions to public- and private-sector clients. To learn more about Atlas, visit and follow us on LinkedIn | X | Facebook.

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